Celtic appear to be planning more contract talks at Parkhead, with a "brilliant" player next in line to extend his deal.

What’s the latest Celtic contract news?

The Hoops have been extremely busy in recent months when it comes to new contracts for some of their star players, as well as bringing in a number of new faces in the transfer market.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Callum McGregor and Liel Abada all put pen to paper on fresh terms, and they have now been followed by Anthony Ralston, Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley.

O’Riley was the latest to extend his deal through to 2027, and reports have suggested that the midfielder has been handed a huge pay rise, with Brendan Rodgers keen for the club to recognise the contribution of the player who has become a key member of the Hoops squad.

On the pitch, Celtic were involved in a dramatic Scottish Premiership meeting with Motherwell, where O’Riley was the hero deep into stoppage time to score the winner and extend the club’s lead at the top of the table to four points.

Celtic don’t appear to be planning on stopping when it comes to contracts, though, with The Scottish Sun saying that Rodgers and the Hoops board are on a mission to tie down their key players on extensions so they don’t risk running down their contracts and leaving for free.

The recent report has stated that centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is one of the next the club are planning to talk to, with full-back Greg Taylor also earmarked for discussions.

Is Cameron Carter-Vickers injured?

Carter-Vickers appears to have found a home in Scotland after multiple loan spells away from Tottenham during the early stages of his career. Now 25 years of age, the centre-back completed a permanent move to Parkhead last year following a successful loan spell and has made 86 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops.

He appears to be at the top of his game with a €13m Transfermarkt valuation but has actually been missing with a hamstring injury in recent weeks. Nevertheless, the USA international, who is already under contract until 2026, appears to be another important member of Rodgers’ squad and was hailed by former Rangers player Andy Halliday for his displays in the Glasgow derby, saying back in March:

"Genuinely in the last five or six derbies, Cameron Carter-Vickers has been an eight out of ten. Every one of them. So much stuff goes unnoticed, I think.

"Every time something needs defended in these games it is always him. That (Antonio) Colak one when it falls, he is touch tight and blocks. The one you are talking about is unbelievable (James Tavernier’s low cross into the box). (Malik)Tillman has a tap-in at the back post. He is already marking (Fashion) Sakala and how many times do you see a defender divert that in their own goal?

"The fact he has managed to get enough contact to get that past the post. That is a tap-in for Tillman. Brilliant defending.”