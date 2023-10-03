Celtic have been backed to make a big money new signing in 2024 by a reliable journalist, after a report revealed how much it will cost the Scottish Premiership side.

Who is signing a new contract at Celtic?

At Parkhead, Matt O’Riley recently put pen to paper on a new deal until 2027 and it’s been reported that following the completion of those negotiations, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor are also both scheduled to hold talks regarding fresh terms north of the border.

However, in terms of players leaving, Football Insider claim that Sead Haksabanovic is looking to depart Brendan Rodgers’ side on a permanent basis having made a positive start to his loan spell at Stoke City, so that could be one to keep an eye on in January.

In the shot-stopping department, Joe Hart isn’t getting any younger being 36 years of age so the boss will have to eventually enter the market to find a suitable successor, and as per The Scottish Sun, Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is at the top of his preferred candidate list having earmarked him as an ideal heir to his current number one.

The Republic of Ireland international was the subject of a rejected enquiry over the summer, according to the same outlet, but having made zero appearances in the Premier League this season where he is constantly playing second fiddle to Alisson, it’s believed that a fee of £20m could tempt his side into a sale.

Are Celtic signing Caoimhin Kelleher?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones, who is a journalist and transfer insider, backed Celtic to complete a deal for Kelleher, who he believes could be the perfect replacement for Hart. He said:

“Hart's commitment and his passion and his professionalism can't really be doubted, but obviously he is in the twilight years of his career and Celtic have to think about what happens next for them in that area, especially given how things had been recently with him.

"Kelleher keeps being linked and I think that he's a great profile for them. I could totally see a signing like that actually fitting the bill.”

How many clean sheets has Caoimhin Kelleher kept?

During his 23 senior appearances for Liverpool, Kelleher has kept ten clean sheets and has been dubbed a “hero” by journalist Josh Bunting for the high standard of performance he can deliver in a penalty shootout, so he could definitely be a fantastic addition for Celtic.

Standing at 6 foot 2, the young shot-stopper is also extremely strong with the ball at his feet having recorded 100% pass success rates for all of his short and medium dispatches over the course of the 2022/23 top-flight campaign at Anfield, alongside 80% for his long attempts.

Furthermore, Kelleher, who has won five trophies on Merseyside, including the Premier League and Champions League, shares the same agent, CAA Stellar, as Scott Bain, so this existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give chiefs a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal for their target in January.