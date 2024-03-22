As the Scottish Premiership title race hangs in the balance, Celtic have reportedly used the international break to turn their focus towards their summer transfer plans.

Celtic transfer news

There's no doubt that Celtic will need to have a busy summer transfer window if they are to ensure that Rangers don't push on and away in Philippe Clement's first full season in charge. Their main priority may well be finding a replacement for Joe Hart, who announced his decision to retire at the end of the season back in February.

That said, the name mentioned in that regard has so far been Etienne Vaessen from RKC Waalwijk as the Bhoys look towards an unorthodox option perhaps rather than the obvious choice.

Away from the goalkeeping department, meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers and co reportedly want to turn towards a more familiar face this summer. According to A Bola, Celtic have made it clear that they want to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis this summer.

The Benfica loanee has impressed at Celtic Park this season and has a buy option of €7.5m (£6m) inserted in his loan deal. The Scottish giants, though keen to secure the central midfielder permanently, will reportedly look to negotiate that price tag down when the window swings open.

Celtic have a solid relationship with Benfica, of course, after the Bhoys signed Filipe Jota for a reported £6.5m in 2022 following a successful loan spell at the club. Whilst the winger may now be at Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad, there's no taking away the impressive negotiations that Celtic had with Benfica.

"Tenacious" Bernardo has earned permanent move

At just 22-years-old, Bernardo is quickly becoming more and more of an important player for Celtic, who must do everything in their power to turn his loan move from Benfica into a permanent deal this summer.

With just 11 starts to his name in the Scottish Premiership this season, however, Bernardo will no doubt hope that a permanent move comes with a fixed starting place at Celtic Park. There are certainly signs that may be the case too, given that he has started Celtic's last three games.

What's more, Rodgers has so far been a fan throughout his loan spell, singing Bernardo's praises via The Herald back in January. Rodgers said: “It is all patience. Sometimes at big clubs there is no patience with young players.

“You can see him growing and developing. When you have young players that is what tends to happen if their attitude is right, and their mentality is right. He has come in in these last few games and created goals and scored goals and he has put his foot in too. He is tenacious. Absolutely delighted for him. It is now about consistency.”