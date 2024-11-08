Celtic could be set to make a massive profit on one of their star men after it emerged that a Premier League side may come calling with a boatload of cash if they sell their own talisman.

Celtic enjoying excellent season start

Aside from being thrashed 7-1 by Borussia Dortmund, it has been an almost perfect start to the season for Brendan Rodgers and Celtic. The Bhoys have won nine of their opening ten Scottish Premiership games, with their one draw coming against Aberdeen, who sit level with Celtic on 28 points in the early season running.

In the Scottish League Cup, it was far less close, with Celtic thrashing Aberdeen 6-0 to progress at their expense, while they have also enjoyed success in the Champions League.

Though that thrashing cast doubt on their ability to compete on the European stage, they have followed it with a draw against Europa League holders Atalanta and most recently an impressive win over German outfit RB Leipzig to put themselves in a strong position to reach the next stage of the competition, with theoretically easier fixtures still to come.

Losing just once all season, Rodgers' side appear likely to sweep the Scottish honours board after winning a double last season, and could even go one further to claim yet another treble, with no other side in Scotland as good as the Hoops on current form. That form has not gone unnoticed, and now one club south of the border could be set to pounce on their success.

Brentford eyeing Nicolas Kuhn

That comes as one report reveals that Brentford are considering a January move for Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn, who impressed against Leipzig and grabbed two goals.

The Bees are braced to lose club top scorer Bryan Mbeumo amid interest from across top clubs in the Premier League, and they are set to demand in excess of £40m to let him leave the club despite him having just 18 months left to run on his contract.

Then, according to the Boot Room, they see Kuhn as a "potential replacement" for the 25-year-old, which would see them make a move in January if Mbeumo departed.

It is added that while Celtic weren't planning to cash in on their forward just 12 months after he arrived at Celtic Park, "the chance to make a substantial profit may be hard to resist provided Brentford are willing to meet that £25 million asking price".

Nicolas Kuhn in 2024/25 Appearances 16 Goals 9 Assists 10 Minutes per goal or assist 55 Yellow Cards 3

Having paid just £3m to land him in 2023, a £25m sale would see them make a roughly 833% profit on their star man, while it would see Kuhn join Kieran Tierney as Celtic's third biggest sale (a record that was broken by Matt O'Riley's move to Brighton in the summer).

Under contract until 2029, Celtic are under no immediate pressure to part ways with Kuhn, but may find the allure of a mammoth fee too much to turn down.