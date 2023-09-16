Highlights Daizen Maeda, a key senior player for Celtic, is being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur for a potential transfer in January.

Maeda's versatility, ability to operate on both flanks, and his impressive goal-scoring record make him an attractive prospect for Spurs.

Celtic would be seeking a fee of £25m for Maeda's sale, the same amount they received for letting go of Jota.

Celtic could be set to lose one of their integral senior players in January, and a fresh report has revealed which club are trying to tempt him into leaving the Scottish Premiership.

What's the latest transfer news at Celtic?

Over the summer, Brendan Rodgers had a busy window, bringing in a total of ten fresh faces which included the likes of Luis Palma, Tomoki Iwata and Nathaniel Phillips, but whilst the boss was busy getting players into the building, he was equally working on some of them leaving.

In terms of outgoings, Jota was the biggest name to depart having joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, alongside Carl Starfelt and Albian Ajeti who also completed exits just to name a few, as per Transfermarkt, and even though the window has now closed, all eyes are focused on January.

At Parkhead, Daizen Maeda only arrived permanently last summer following a previous successful loan from Yokohama F. Marinos, and despite still having another four years remaining on his contract, he's already been linked with a move elsewhere this year.

The Japan international emerged as a serious target for Premier League side Southampton at the start of the year, and even though a deal failed to come to fruition after the 25-year-old admitted that he was firmly focused on the job at hand, there’s a possibility that he could have his head turned by a bigger club in the future.

Is Daizen Maeda leaving Celtic?

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham Hotspur are "keeping close tabs" on Maeda, where Ange Postecoglou is plotting a reunion with his former attacker. The Celtic star is a player being "looked at" by the club's ex-boss as he looks to bolster his options out wide in N17.

The Lilywhites are in the process of "conducting their due diligence" on the left-winger, with his versatility to operate on both flanks making him an "attractive" prospect.

Spurs are "exploring the conditions" of a swoop, and it's claimed that the outfit north of the border would be looking to receive £25m to sanction his sale, the same fee that saw them let go of Jota.

How many goals has Daizen Maeda scored for Celtic?

Since first putting pen to paper at Celtic, Maeda has posted 32 contributions (19 goals and 13 assists) in 76 appearances (prior to today's game vs Dundee) which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, but it’s not just the impact he makes when hitting the back of the net that he brings to the side.

The JEB Entertainment client has been deployed in six different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so despite his versatility being attractive to other clubs, it makes him a great option to have in the building.

Furthermore, Maeda has helped Rodgers’ side to secure four trophies following his arrival, including the Scottish Premiership and the League Cup, and the “dangerous” threat that he provides, as described by journalist Josh Bunting, will only help to increase that number moving forward.