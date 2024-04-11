Celtic and Brendan Rodgers have a dream to sign a rather ambitious transfer target this summer, but face significant obstacles to make it become a reality ahead of the new season.

A bonkers 3-3 draw with Rangers at Ibrox over the weekend kept Celtic top of the Scottish Premiership for now, a point ahead of their Glasgow rivals but having played a game more than Philippe Clement's side, leaving the title in their rivals' hands.

The Scottish Premiership title race Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Celtic 32 23 6 3 51 75 Rangers 31 24 2 5 50 74

It has been a tough season for Brendan Rodgers' side despite their success in Scotland's top flight, with a tough Champions League group stage seeing them concede a mammoth 15 goals and losing four of their six games. Winning just one, they finished bottom of their group with the second worst goal difference of anyone in the group stage.

Despite their struggles abroad, they could still claim a domestic double, with Rodgers' side in the semi-finals of the Scottish cup against Aberdeen, while Rangers take on Hearts in the other semi-final, potentially setting up another Old Firm derby in the final.

There are no shortage of question marks heading into the summer transfer window, with it set to be a busy one for Celtic and their transfer team Should they get their way, it could well be a record-breaking one too.

Hoops would "love" to sign Kieran Tierney

Now, they have been handed a boost in their dream to bring Kieran Tierney back to Celtic Park after it emerged that Arsenal have already told the defender he can leave the club this summer.

The North London side paid Celtic £25m in 2019 to take Tierney, then Celtic's captain, to the Emirates Stadium, where he currently earns £110,000 per week. After a strong start to his career with the Gunners he found himself down the pecking order and has spent this season on loan with Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Now, TeamTalk claim that Tierney has "already been informed that he will be available for sale" this summer and that the defender "intends to use the European Championships as a way to display his talents", with Scotland in a group with Germany, Switzerland and Hungary.

It is added that Arsenal value the defender at around £25m ahead of the summer transfer window, and while Celtic "would love to bring him back to Glasgow if they get the opportunity", that sort of fee is "thought to be beyond Celtic’s financial capabilities" amid reported interest from Aston Villa.

However, Villa are keeping tabs on several defenders as things stand and should their interest not materialise, there doesn't seem to be a long line of suitors for the 26-year-old Scot. With Arsenal having tried to sell him permanently last summer only to let him leave on loan, Celtic will be hoping a repeat will allow them to lure him back to Celtic Park either on loan or at a cut-price fee.