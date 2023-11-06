Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has a keen eye for a player and has now received two recommendations of further additions to his side from the man who told the Scottish Premiership champions to sign Luis Palma, as per reports.

Celtic prepare to take on Atletico Madrid...

Ramping up their preparations for a crucial Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in midweek, Celtic ran out 3-0 winners over Ross County in Dingwall last weekend, courtesy of strikes from David Turnbull, Honduras international Palma and James Forrest.

Extending their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to eight points, Rodgers praised his side for their perseverance against ten-man Ross County, stating post-match to Sky Sports via 67 Hail Hail: "It was a good performance. It’s always a different challenge when they go down to ten men early in the game. Give credit to Ross County, they worked ever so hard.

He later added: "The guys kept going, kept persevering. We scored three outstanding goals. The guys have that quality. David Turnbull, again a wonderful strike; it’s his second goal from outside the box this week. Luis Palma, a brilliant goal and a great dink for the third goal. And their goalkeeper made a number of fantastic saves."

Nevertheless, Celtic face a vastly different proposition on Tuesday night against Atletico Madrid, though they will take heart from their display in a 2-2 draw against the La Liga high-flyers last month at Parkhead.

One man who made a serious impression that evening was the aforementioned Palma, who netted the Hoops' second goal of the tie before they were eventually pegged back by Alvaro Morata. Now, the man who recommended Palma to Celtic has put forward two other names that Rodgers should consider in future transfer windows.

Emilio Izaguirre puts forward Celtic signing suggestions

As per La Presna, Former Hoops man Emilio Izaguirre spoke in an interview regarding his old club in the build-up to their clash against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, detailing that he initially recommended summer signing Palma to club director Michael Nicholson after meeting the chief during an exhibition match between Liverpool and Celtic legends earlier this year at Anfield.

Izaguirre also revealed in the interview that he also put forward the names of Bordeaux loanee Alberth Elis and Getafe forward Anthony Lozano during his conversation with Nicholson.

Alberth Elis 2023/24 statistics - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Anthony Lozano statistics 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances: 7 Appearances: 6 Goals: 2 Goals: 1 Assists: 0 Assists: 4

He stated in full: “I was playing in a legends match between Celtic and Liverpool. I met Michael (the club’s director) and recommended Palma and other players like Elis or Lozano. I spoke well of Lis; I told him that they would look at him, that he was a player who could be of great benefit to the club. He’s a young 22-year-old player who can have a great season and then sell him.”

Celtic are known to cast the net far and wide to find talent and Izaguirre seems keen to help out where he can by providing information on potential gems in the market from his homeland, Honduras.