Whilst focusing the majority of their attention on securing yet another Scottish Premiership title, Celtic have also started turning their focus towards the summer transfer window, where they could hand Brendan Rodgers a double boost.

Celtic transfer news

It has been far from a season without drama for Celtic, but ultimately it's one that could yet end with the ultimate silverware in another victory over Old Firm rivals Rangers. That said, the title race is still too close for comfort and has highlighted just where Rodgers and his side need to strengthen this summer, especially as Philippe Clement gears up for his first full season in charge at Ibrox.

With that said, the rumour mill is already underway. Celtic have been linked with summer moves for the likes of Coaimhin Kelleher and midfield target Charles Pickel, as they look to replace the retiring Joe Hart and add to their depth in the middle of the park this summer. Meanwhile, Rodgers is also likely to get some positive contract news.

According to reports, a quick resolution is expected in Celtic's contract talks with left-back Greg Taylor in a move that will see the Bhoys keep hold of their man. That's not to say that their purusit of reinforcements in that area is coming to an end though.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Celtic are planning on signing a new full-back this summer, with Alexandro Bernabei's future still in doubt. Without the latter, Rodgers would be left without some much-needed depth in the full-back area, creating the need for a fresh face through the market.

Just who that fresh face is remains to be seen, but they may find themselves behind Taylor in the pecking order no matter what. With new contract in hand, he should only kick on further at Celtic.

Depth is key for Celtic dominance

Whilst things have been far closer this season, the summer transfer window could help Celtic push away from Rangers once more in the Scottish Premiership next season, especially if they add crucial depth to Rodgers' squad.

Keeping hold of Taylor is a major boost towards that depth too. The 26-year-old has more than made the position his own and Rodgers is well aware of his quality and need to find him some back-up: "My job is to bring competition to the squad in a number of areas. I’ve got to say, Greg has been brilliant for me.

"Clearly there is a loading issue there we need to be mindful of if we don’t bring in support there. I know I’ve got Liam Scales who can play there, in a worst case scenario."

Should Taylor seal a fresh deal in Scotland, then there won't be many more pleased than the Cetlic manager ahead of next season. The last thing any side needs when competing for the title or when defending their crown is for a key player to depart. And that's what Taylor is quickly becoming at Celtic Park under Rodgers.