Former Celtic forward Frank McAvennie has been reacting to a Hoops transfer update, claiming one specific target “would be a great addition”.

Celtic transfer news…

Celtic brought back Brendan Rodgers over the summer and made a number of new additions to the squad, while also cashing in on the likes of Jota and Carl Starfelt to give them an overall profit. (Celtic summer signings – Transfermarkt)

The Hoops have made a solid start in the Scottish Premiership, although there have been disappointing results in both the Champions League and Scottish League Cup. As a result, it looks as if the club are working behind the scenes ahead of the January window, with one area of interest being in goal, with Joe Hart’s contract up at the end of the season.

According to reports, Celtic are looking at signing Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin after showing an interest over the summer. The 24-year-old is frustrated on the bench for Madrid, and the Hoops are now on alert over a potential move, with the club’s scouting team watching and doing on-going analysis.

Talking to Football Insider following the Lunin transfer update, McAvennie seemed excited about the possibility of the club doing business with Madrid, saying:

“I do not know if he would come to Celtic. He would have been there on the night that Real Madrid played at Celtic Park and that was a wonderful occasion. But playing against teams like Ross County, there are not many glamour nights in Scotland.

“I do not think he would move from Real Madrid. I would love it, I would love somebody from Real Madrid to come to Celtic but I just do not see that happening. I would have thought there will be a lot of suitors for someone of that calibre, a lot of Premier League clubs needing good goalkeepers.

“If he comes to Celtic and we can get two years out of him that would be ideal. Would he want to do that? Only he could make that decision. It would be wonderful if he came to Scotland because he would be a great addition to Celtic.”

Who is Andriy Lunin?

Lunin began his career in Ukraine with the likes of Dnipro and Zorya Lugansk before moving to Madrid back in 2018. Since then, the shot-stopper has spent time out on loan in Spain with CD Leganes, Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo. (Andriy Lunin profile – Transfermarkt)

The goalkeeper has made nine senior appearances for his country but has turned out on just 19 occasions during his time at the Bernabeu, mainly serving as back up to Thibaut Courtois. Lunin has made more than 100 senior appearances during his career, though, thanks to his time in Ukraine and out on loan in Spain, keeping 35 clean sheets. (Andriy Lunin stats – Transfermarkt)

Therefore, you’d like to think that if regular game time was on offer at Celtic Park, he could possibly consider a transfer in the New Year, making this one to watch heading into 2024.