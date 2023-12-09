On course to win a third Scottish Premiership in a row and their first since the return of Brendan Rodgers, Celtic have reportedly already turned their attention towards the January transfer window. The champions aren't simply resting on their laurels, despite leading the way by eight points, having played a game more than rivals Rangers.

When the January transfer window swings open, reports suggest that Celtic will go back in for one particular summer target that they missed out on, which could finally see the club get their man.

Celtic transfer news

Losing Jota to Al-Ittihad and Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur could have seen Celtic struggle in the Scottish Premiership this season, but in came Rodgers to only strengthen their grip on the crown. It's almost like the former Leicester City boss never left, with Celtic seamlessly transitioning to aim for yet another league title. They could get even better during the winter transfer window too, as they set their sights back on a target they failed to land during a hectic summer.

According to Tipsbladet, Celtic are back in for Mathias Kvistgaarden, who has also reportedly attracted interest from the Bundesliga, Championship and Premier League. Celtic reportedly saw a €4m (£3m) bid rejected by Brondby IF for their forward in the summer, with the club reportedly setting a price tag of €10m (£9m) for Kvistaarden's signature in January.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic decide to hit that price tag, but they're certainly aware that Brondby won't accept anything less than their valuation for the forward, having already tested the waters with a lowered bid during the summer transfer window.

"Fantastic" Kvistgaarden could finally get a Celtic move

When the January transfer window swings open, Kvistgaarden could finally make his move to Scotland after several rumours in the last few months stemmed from Celtic's reported summer interest. The 21-year-old has certainly impressed for Brondby this season too and has more than earned a big move away from Denmark.

Kvistgaarden's stats speak for themselves. The forward has scored five goals and assisted a further seven in an all-round performance in all competitions. At such a young age, the Dane is only likely to get better as well and would undoubtedly benefit from a move to a club of Celtic's stature, who have helped similarly young talents progress in the past. Most recently, we've seen the success that Jota enjoyed at Celtic Park, before opting to move to Saudi Arabia. Now, Kvistgaarden could follow suit.

It's no surprise when considering his performances that Kvistgaarden has been at the centre of praise from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who posted on X:

With that said, the Scottish champions may hope to beat any competition to the forward's signature in January and finally land their summer target.