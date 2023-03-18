A number of Celtic fans online have been left infuriated by defender Carl Starfelt after he gave away a foolish penalty during the club's most recent game.

What's the latest on Carl Starfelt and Celtic?

The Bhoys took on Hibernian at home on Saturday afternoon, coming into the fixture nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with only 10 games remaining.

It was never going to be an easy day out for Hibs, but they got off to a terrible start when Elie Youan picked up two yellow cards by the 24th minute, meaning his side would have to play the bulk of the game at Parkhead a player down.

However, despite this obvious advantage, Ange Postecoglou's Celtic side ended up conceding before half-time to go in at the break 1-0 behind.

Indeed, VAR noticed defender Starfelt pulling Paul Hanlon's shirt inside the box, and after checking the monitor, referee Steven McLean decided to point to the spot.

Consequently, Hibs took the lead as Josh Campbell stepped up from 12 yards and sent goalkeeper Joe Hart the wrong way.

Evidently baffled by Starfelt's miscalculation, a collection of Celtic fans couldn't help but vent their anger online. Here are some of the strongest comments on Twitter...