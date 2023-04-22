Presenter and columnist Dominik Diamond has praised Celtic captain Callum McGregor for his superb display in the club's most recent game.

What's the latest on Callum McGregor and Celtic?

The Bhoys were held to a 1-1 draw at home this Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership against Motherwell with goals from McGregor and Kevin van Veen settling the affair.

This was, in fact, just the first time Ange Postecoglou's side have dropped points in a home league game in almost an entire year.

Despite that poor result in front of their own fans, Celtic still sit safely at the top of the table and look in no danger of losing their lead as they chase back-to-back titles under their Australian manager.

What's more, one player can end the day with his head still held high. Indeed, goalscoring captain McGregor managed to earn plenty of plaudits for his efforts.

For instance, Diamond took to Twitter to express his astonishment at just how good the 29-year-old has been as club captain.

He wrote on Twitter: "I never imagined CalMac would be such a great skipper. Thought he’d be too quiet. Something about that role has made him an even better player too.

"Maybe being captain makes him want to get involved more and lead by example? But he is a phenomenal player these days."

How good was McGregor against Motherwell?

It seems Diamond wasn't the only one to notice how well the Scotland international was playing. In the Glasgow Live player ratings, Alan Galindo gave McGregor a team-high 7/10.

He also wrote: "Skipper brings such a calmness to the team. Always looking for next pass and keeping ball moving. Cracking strike for the opener at Parkhead."

And when you look at the stats, you can see just how remarkable the £32k-per-week midfielder was on the day.

Indeed, as per Sofascore, he finished the full 90 with 125 touches, completing 105/110 passes (a 95% success rate) and pulling off 3/3 attempted dribbles – showing just how tidy he was on the ball.

What's more, he was a creative force too, not only scoring his team's only goal, but he was also unlucky not to get an assist with two key passes, and one big chance created.

All in all, it's safe to say the club captain stepped up for the team when they needed him and perhaps Celtic would have suffered a shock defeat without McGregor's leadership.