Celtic look to have secured the future of a bright young teenage star at Parkhead as Brendan Rodgers and his staff build for the long term in Glasgow's east end, according to reports.

Celtic's stars are on international duty following a strong start to Scottish Premiership action, which has seen the Hoops climb to the summit of the league standings with seven draws and one loss from their opening eight encounters, enabling them to claim a seven-point lead over rivals Rangers in second.

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke netted his first goal for Sweden during the break in a 3-1 victory over Moldova, as he rose high to power home from an excellent delivery from Jesper Karlsson.

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen after the victory, Lagerbielke reacted to what will be heralded as a landmark moment in his career, stating: "It’s a childhood dream to play here at Friends for the national team and then scoring a goal is a bonus. I’m very happy right now. I have scored a few goals in training and then there have been no goal gestures. When you get the chance, you have to try to take it. I think I made a good effort."

Hoops winger Yang Hyun-jun has been talking to Celtic TV about his start to life in Glasgow following his summer move from Gangwon FC and has reacted in honest fashion to his side's disappointing defeat at home to Lazio in the Champions League last week, as he said: "It was such an honour to play in the Champions League. It was a shame I couldn’t show all of my ability as I was feeling a bit nervous since it was such a big game."

Nevertheless, the South Korea international has shown signs of promise since moving cross-continent back in July and has registered one assist in his opening ten appearances for Celtic (Yang statistics - Transfermarkt).

According to a recent Celtic contract update from The Glasgow Times, Hoops youngster Jacob Donnelly has signed a pre-contract at the Scottish champions ahead of penning a three-year deal at Parkhead next summer on professional terms.

The report states that Celtic have managed to fend off competition from several clubs in England to tie down the midfielder, who will join the likes of Mitchel Frame by committing his future to the Hoops for the foreseeable future with the hope of being able to break into the first-team squad.

Offering up chances for young players to break through at Celtic is not something boss Rodgers is immune to at Parkhead when the opportunity presents itself.

Despite not seeing much evidence of that yet, more than likely due to the combination of a pressure-cooker environment and win-or-bust culture in Glasgow, Rodgers was responsible for introducing the likes of Anthony Ralston and Mikey Johnston to the senior picture during his first spell north of the border.

Rocco Vata, MacKenzie Carse and Kyle Ure are among other highly-rated talents at Celtic who look close to making a sustained breakthrough under Rodgers, and it will be intriguing to see who is given the opportunity to step up and stake their claim for a first-team berth in the near future.