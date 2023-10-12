Celtic already appear to be at work ahead of the January transfer window, and a specific new midfielder appears to be on the Parkhead radar.

Celtic transfer latest…

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers were busy over the summer when it came to new additions, with 10 new players brought to Parkhead - eight on permanent transfers and two on loan deals.

On the pitch, things have gotten off to an adequate start, with defeats in the Champions League group stages and Scottish League Cup compared to leading the Scottish Premiership by seven points after eight games. As a result, it looks as if there is still room for improvement in 2024, potentially starting in the January transfer window with further signings.

Korean football journalist Jason Lee shared a Celtic transfer update on Jeong Ho-Yeon in the last 48 hours, a player who Celtic were looking at signing during the summer. He stated that the Hoops are interested in the player and that Jeong is open to moving to Europe.

“Celtic have monitored Gwangju FC's Jung Ho-Yeon and he is of interest to the Scottish giants. Jung recently won military exemption at the Asian Games and would be open to a move to Europe.”

How many Asian players have Celtic signed?

Jeong is 23 years of age and appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation. (Jeong Ho-Yeon transfer value)

Capable of playing as a central or defensive midfielder, the South Korean helped his country win gold in the Asia Games and has spent his career with Gwangju either side of time at Dankook University. In total, Jeong has now made 66 senior appearances for his current employers, contributing to 10 goals in all competitions. Should a move to Celtic materialise, he wouldn’t be the first Asian player at Parkhead, with a number making the move to Scotland in recent years.

Celtic signings from Asia Previous club Kyogo Furuhashi Vissel Kobe Reo Hatate Kawasaki Frontale Daizen Maeda Yokohama F. M. Tomoki Iwata Yokohama F. M. Yosuke Ideguchi Gamba Osaka Yuki Kobayashi Vissel Kobe Oh Hyeun-gyu Suwon Bluewings Hyeok-kyu Kwon Yokohama F. M. Hyun-jun Yang Gangwon FC

At this moment in time, Rodgers isn’t short of midfield options, with Tomoki Iwata, Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Paulo Bernardo, Odin Thiago Holm and James McCarthy all available to the Northern Irishman. (Celtic midfielders)

Therefore, Jeong could become the 10th senior midfield option on the books at Celtic Park in the New Year, making this a move to keep an eye on.