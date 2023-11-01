Celtic have been backed to agree a new contract with a regular first-team feature at Parkhead by a pundit who is also one of the club’s former stars.

Celtic players out of contract

Aside from Nathaniel Phillips, who is set to return from his loan to Liverpool in January as things stand, Brendan Rodgers has Scott Bain, David Turnbull and Paulo Bernardo who will have all reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the season (Celtic contracts).

The Hoops manager will therefore have to make the decision to either cash in should he not want to risk losing any of his prized assets for free or to push the board to offer them fresh terms, and another player who he will have that ultimatum for is none other than Joe Hart.

England’s former international has firmly established himself as the Bhoys' number one between the sticks following his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2021, but his future is uncertain as he enters the final few months of his contract.

The Scottish Premiership shot-stopper has reportedly entered talks to extend his stay, but with the 36-year-old not getting any younger, it’s unlikely that he will still be in his position for many more years to come according to one member of the media in particular.

What has Frank McAvennie said about Joe Hart?

Speaking to Football Insider, Frank McAvennie urged Celtic to offer a new deal to Hart, but admitted that chiefs need to enter the market for a new long-term successor.

“I would think they would [extend his contract]. I would want to see him, but I think we need a number one. I would not have a problem with that one little bit.

"For me, having Benjamin Siegrist or Scott Bain, I don’t get that. They’ll come in and do a job. Siegrist is injured too much, he’s never fit. Bain, his confidence might be a bit down. I just think we need a number one. We can keep Joe Hart for another year.”

Joe Hart's clean sheet record

During his time at Celtic, Hart has kept 51 clean sheets from 117 appearances (Transfermarkt - Hart statistics), with this impressive form having seen him described as a “brilliant” goalkeeper by journalist Josh Bunting, so the hierarchy tabling him another contract, even if it's only a short-term one, would be nothing less than he deserves.

Standing at 6 foot 5, Rodgers’ £15k-per-week colossus (Celtic salaries), has also made 15 saves from 20 shots on targets against so far this season, giving him a 75% success rate (FBRef - Hart statistics).

Furthermore, Hart’s positive impact in the net has helped the club to secure five trophies with him in goal, including the Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup titles, and there’s no doubt that should he put pen to paper, that number would only be set to increase the longer the veteran stays between the sticks or even behind the scenes helping the next number one.