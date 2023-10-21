A Celtic star who has been lauded as a "massive" player in the dressing room is set to enter new contract talks with the club, according to a new update regarding his future.

Celtic transfers

The Hoops once again secured Scottish Premiership title glory last season, proving to be comfortably better than the rest and easing to glory in the end. Things have started promisingly this time around, too, with Brendan Rodgers coming in and guiding them to the top of the table after replacing Ange Postecoglou as manager during the summer.

It was another good summer transfer window at Parkhead, with new signings added to the squad in order to bring a freshness to it, including Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Luis Palma, but keeping hold of influential current players is also equally important moving forward.

There are various players who fall into that category, with the likes of Matt O'Riley in midfield and Kyogo Furuhashi in attack sure to attract interest in the near future, and a significant update has emerged regarding the future of another influential Celtic hero.

Football insider have shared a Joe Hart contract update, claiming he is likely to sign a new deal at Parkhead, with his current contract expiring at the end of this season. The report states that Celtic are now "in talks" with the veteran goalkeeper over extending his stay with the Scottish Premiership champions, despite Rodgers' "willingness" to bring in something else between the sticks to provide more competition for places.

Hart may no longer be at his peak as a player, which is only natural considering he is now 36 years of age, but handing him a new deal makes perfect sense for Celtic, considering the vast experience and winning mentality that he possesses.

The Englishman has enjoyed so much success in his career - he has won two Premier League and Scottish Premiership titles apiece - and he has been lauded by Shay Given in the past, who has said:

"I played against Joe a lot and we were team-mates at Man City. He was the No.1 but Pep Guardiola eventually didn’t fancy him. It was the same for me when Roberto Mancini didn’t fancy me. It happens in football. Joe had to go away and rebuild a little bit. He went to West Ham, had a few moves and things didn’t quite work out.

"But it’s nice to see him really settled in Glasgow, he looks right at home now. Joe obviously has tonnes of ability but he brings that experience and knowledge to the team as well. I’ve got no doubt he’s a massive presence in the dressing room."

There is also the small matter of Hart winning 75 caps for England, which is a significant achievement, and he still has a few years left in him before he decides to hang up his boots.

Joe Harts appearances for main clubs Total Man City 348 Celtic 114 Shrewsbury Town 55 Birmingham City 41

It would be a surprise if the player himself didn't want to remain a Celtic player, considering how well is he doing, and having him around for a little longer can only be a good thing for the Hoops.