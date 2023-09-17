Highlights Brendan Rodgers has seamlessly continued Celtic's success, with the team remaining unbeaten and gaining an edge over rivals Rangers.

It's almost like Brendan Rodgers never left off at Celtic, such is the way that the former Leicester City manager has simply picked up where he left off at the Hoops.

So far this season, the Scottish Premiership champions have remained unbeaten, having won four of their first five games, and drawn the other. Most impressively, they have already gained an edge over Rangers, after defeating the Gers in the first Old Firm derby of the campaign to put themselves four points clear of their rivals.

Not every player has benefited from the return of Rodgers, though, with the FA Cup winner's Champions League squad excluding some noticeable players, including Alexandro Bernabei, who club legend John Hartson has spoken about.

What has John Hartson said?

Bernabei joined Celtic under Ange Postecoglou for a reported £3.75m last summer, but failed to make his mark in the nine starts that he was handed by the Australian. The hope would have been that, under Rodgers, the left-back would be handed a fresh start to impress, but that hasn't been the case so far.

Five games into the season, the Argentine has made just two appearances, with both of those coming from the bench. To make matters worse, Bernabei was then left out of Celtic's Champions League squad.

Having his say on the fullback's future, Hartson told The Go Radio Football Show, via TBR Football: “Yeah, I think he’s as good as Greg Taylor. I really do. But at this moment in time, Brendan probably feels there’s other areas that he needs to strengthen in terms of going into the Champions League, in terms of cover.

“I think he likes to get forward. I think his defending sometimes can improve but so does Taylor’s. I think Taylor’s better going forward than what he is defensively.

“I think he’s improved on his ball into the box, as has Taylor in the last couple of seasons. He’s been very constant in the team in terms of Celtic’s success.

“And listen, it’s only my opinion, but I think Bernabei has got a future. I think he’s a decent left-back. He likes a tackle. He can be aggressive. So you know, I think the fact that he’s got Taylor there with that bit a bit more experience in the last couple of seasons played in Europe, so he’s gone with Taylor. But we also know as well that Liam Scales can play left centre-back and obviously left back. But I do think Bernabei has got a future.”

Should Celtic keep Alexandro Bernabei?

It's worth remembering throughout all of this that Bernabei is still only 22-years-old, and has plenty of time to improve in years to come. It would arguably be foolish for Celtic to sanction the departure of a player who is not only still so young, but only in his second season at the club.

If he is given time, then the left-back could become an important member of Rodgers' side. Of course, Bernebei will undoubtedly feel frustrated after being left out of the Champions League squad, but opportunities in the Scottish Premiership could see him bounce back.