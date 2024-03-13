Celtic are laying the groundwork ahead of the summer transfer window, with one journalist sharing an exciting triple update.

Celtic form under Rodgers

The Hoops haven’t had the best of campaigns by their high standards, with rivals Rangers currently top of the Scottish Premiership. Those across Glasgow also won the Scottish League Cup, with Brendan Rodgers appearing to be under pressure in the final months of the season.

Celtic have dropped seven points in the league against Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hearts in recent months, allowing Rangers to take advantage, and it is believed that if the club don’t win the Scottish Premiership title, Rodgers will be sacked.

Rodgers has been talking like a man who expects to be in charge in 2024/25, though, recently saying:

“I’m really excited about next season, having now had a look at this group. I’ve seen players who were out for a while and I want to develop this squad.

“There’s a lot of work going on on that front. Is it a chance to put my stamp on it? Yeah, because I think we lost influential players (last summer) who make the game look different.

“Those players weren’t just good footballers but they were personalities. It’s hard when you lose that personality from the team.

“I had to give guys who were here an opportunity because they’d just come off the back of a Treble-winning season. But I also know because of my experience in football – especially at clubs like Celtic – that there’s a revolving door every three or four years.

“Even if you’re a winning team you have to fire up the squad again. That’s something we’ll look at doing in the summer.”

Should he remain in the Parkhead dugout, it appears as if multiple signings could be made.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke shared a Celtic transfer update for Football Insider on Tuesday, revealing that the Hoops ‘are prioritising three positions as they lay the groundwork for a huge summer overhaul’.

Those at Parkhead ‘have made it a top priority to sign a new goalkeeper, winger and striker ahead of the 2024-25 season’. They are expected to be busy after falling behind Rangers, with Joe Hart set to retire in the coming months and a replacement needed for winger Liel Abada.

In regards to specific targets, there has been talk this year over a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who could be tempted to make the move for regular first-team football over the summer. However, any transfer for the Reds ‘keeper could cost as much as £15m.

Meanwhile, a permanent move for loanee Adam Idah from Norwich City will cost Celtic big money, but after making a profit in the last 12 months following Jota’s move to Saudi Arabia and Abada’s switch to the MLS, the funds could be there for the Hoops in what is set to be a busy period.