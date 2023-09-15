Highlights Celtic have signed a highly-rated defender outside of the transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to bring rising talent to the club to maintain a strong identity.

Celtic winger Liel Abada meanwhile may miss the entire Champions League campaign due to injury.

Celtic have confirmed the signing of a highly-rated teenager at Parkhead despite the transfer window now being closed in Scotland.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers has been talking to the media in his pre-match press conference before Celtic take on Dundee this Saturday and refused to rule out the possibility of bringing some Scottish talent to the club in the near future.

Cited by Football Scotland, Rodgers stated: "Having that identity is very important. If I worked in Spain I would want a Spanish core of players. When I work in Scotland I want a Scottish core of players who understand what it's about. I think you have to look at that moving forward because squad planning is important. We were anticipating there were some players who were going to move on who haven't left the club."

In other news, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic are working hard behind to try and tie Denmark Under-21 international Matt O'Riley down to a new deal at Parkhead amid interest from Leeds United in his services during the summer.

Celtic winger Liel Abada has been ruled out until around the Christmas period and will likely miss the Hoops' entire Champions League group stage campaign, as per The Daily Record.

Several widemen now have an opportunity to step up at the club over the next few months, including the likes of Yang Hyun-jun, Luis Palma, Marco Tilio and James Forrest, with Daizen Maeda regularly occupying a berth on the left-hand side for the Hoops.

Who have Celtic signed?

Cited by Australian outlet KEEP UP, Celtic have completed the signing of young defender Liam Bonetig from A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers after the 18-year-old impressed during an initial trial period at Parkhead.

Western Sydney Wanderers will receive a training compensation fee for his services and Celtic have once again dipped into the Australian market, having brought in the likes of Aaron Mooy and summer signing Tilio in the recent past.

Speaking to Celtic's official website, Bonetig spoke of his delight at being able to join a club the size of the Scottish Premiership champions, stating: “It’s such a huge club and I couldn’t believe it when Celtic were interested. So I am just glad to get it done."

Bonetig will initially join the academy set-up at Celtic and has signed a three-year deal at the club and has previously been part of an Australian schoolboys tour of the UK & Ireland, winning player of the tour and gaining valuable experience in the process.

Last term, the central defender made nine appearances in the National Premier League - New South Wales for Western Sydney Wanderers' second string, as per Transfermarkt.

During this campaign, Bonetig will be available to play his part in the Lowland League, UEFA Youth League and Premier League International Cup, which will only help to enhance his profile further as he tries to break into the senior squad at Celtic at some point in the future.