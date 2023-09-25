Celtic have endured their fair share of injury troubles in recent months, but Brendan Rodgers could be handed a timely shot in the arm heading into a busy fixture schedule, according to recent reports.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

At the weekend, Celtic reacted in resilient fashion to their disappointment in the Champions League against Feyenoord by sweeping Livingston aside 3-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena, despite being reduced to ten men following a straight red card for goalkeeper Joe Hart, as per BBC Sport.

Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley and Daizen Maeda were the scorers for Celtic in an excellent all-round display, something which Hoops boss Rodgers alluded to in his post-match press conference. Rodgers stated: "We have to show another side to us when we go down to ten men. I thought the players dealt with it brilliantly. Tactically they were very good. Defensively we were strong. It was an outstanding win for us. Huge credit to the players. It's a monumental effort on the back end of a Champions League week."

As per BBC Radio Sportsound via The Daily Record, former Celtic goalkeeper Patrick Bonner has claimed that the Hoops should look to bring in Liverpool number two Caoimhin Kelleher to potentially succeed Hart between the sticks, as he said: "There was talk about [Caoimhin] Kelleher coming up from Liverpool. I don’t know if Liverpool will let him go from that point of view. Because he fits their bill and that would have been an ideal situation to see. Could he come in and Joe Hart then might have to phase out and become a support goalkeeper to him. But at the moment I think he’s number one."

According to Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph, Denmark Under-21 midfielder O'Riley could be set to receive a call-up to his nations' senior international side owing to his consistent performances in 2023/24.

Who could break into Celtic's first-team?

As per Football Scotland, summer signing Marco Tilio, who has been injured for the majority of his time at the Scottish Premiership champions, took to the field for Celtic's second string on Sunday against Ayr United in a testimonial for the home side's veteran striker Michael Moffat.

Fringe men Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Mikey Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi and Rocco Vata also participated in the encounter, earning valuable minutes in a game where the Hoops' B team salvaged a draw courtesy of a late Corey Thomson strike, as per The Daily Record.

Australia international Tilio, who was labelled "fantastic" by Bruce Djite earlier this year, joined Celtic for a fee in the region of £1.5 million from A-League side Melbourne City in June; however, he has yet to make an appearance for his new employers.

During his time at Melbourne City, Tilio featured on 83 occasions in all competitions, registering 20 goals and 19 assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt, and now looks to be on the mend and nearing a return to proper first-team action.

Celtic winger Liel Abada is currently out with a thigh injury that will see him spend an extended period on the sidelines, which could pave the way for Tilio to enter the fray in the near future to try and stake a claim for first-team action.