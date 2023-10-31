Celtic central midfielder Matt O’Riley has recently been linked with an exit from the club, and a fresh report has now shared the player’s verdict on him leaving in January.

Brentford and Brighton interest in O'Riley

The Denmark international first arrived north of the border from MK Dons back in January 2022 where he’s since gone on to make a total of 86 appearances to date, becoming an integral member of the squad in the Scottish Premiership (Transfermarkt - Matt O’Riley stats).

The Hoops talisman has firmly established himself as Brendan Rodgers’ overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.91 (WhoScored - Celtic statistics), with his outstanding form having attracted interest from two clubs in the Premier League.

At the start of next year, Brentford are considering an approach for the 22-year-old, with the same outlet claiming that chiefs wouldn’t be in a position to turn down a big offer, whilst Brighton and Hove Albion are also admirers, but it doesn’t sound like either of his potential suitors will have much fortune should they try their luck in January.

Matt O'Riley fully focused on Celtic

According to Daily Record reporter Gavin Berry in the last 48 hours, Matt O’Riley doesn’t want to leave Celtic and is happy at the club having only recently signed a new long-term contract, in what will be seen as a boost for Rodgers.

“Matt O’Riley isn’t contemplating a Celtic exit amid claims the Hoops midfielder is being eyed by English Premier League pair Brighton and Brentford.

"Reports south of the border suggested the Hoops midfielder was on the radar of the two top flight clubs but Record Sport understands the 22-year-old former Fulham graduate has no interest in leaving the Scottish Premiership champions any time soon after signing a new contract just last month to keep him at the club at least until 2027 after summer bids were rejected from Leeds United and Bologna.”

When O’Riley put pen to paper from MK Dons, Celtic paid a reported £1.5m to secure his services and he’s proven that he’s worth that and so much more since then, especially this season where he has eight contributions (six goals and two assists) to his name in ten outings in the Scottish Premiership.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-footed ace has also recorded 27 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Celtic statistics), showing not only his constant desire to hit the back of the net but also how much he stands out compared to his peers at Parkhead.

Additionally, O’Riley is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and as a second striker, so regardless of him not wanting to leave, it’s hugely important that chiefs do what they can to fend off interest and retain his services.