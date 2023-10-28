Celtic are braced to receive an approach for one of their key players in January, with a fresh report revealing that he has a long-term admirer in the Premier League.

Celtic's summer departures

The Scottish Premiership side sanctioned the exits of ten players over the summer, Jota, Carl Starfelt, Albian Ajeti, Conor Hazard, Vasilis Barkas, Ismaila Soro and Osaze Urhoghide being the ones to leave on a permanent basis, whilst the remaining three were sent out on loan until the end of the current campaign.

Despite the previous window being closed, Brendan Rodgers will know that he’ll have to create further space in the squad to facilitate new signings at the start of next year, and whilst he won’t want to lose his most prized assets, there’s a chance that one of them could be heading for the exit door should a respectable offer be tabled.

Hoops central midfielder Matt O’Riley only recently signed a new long-term deal which keeps him at the club until at least 2027 (Celtic contracts), with Fabrizio Romano confirming that as a result of his situation, interested parties would have to pay a Scottish record transfer fee in order to prise him away from Parkhead.

The Denmark international, however, has emerged as his side’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.99 (WhoScored - Celtic statistics), and the 22-year-old’s form has caught the eye of a club in England, who are weighing up an approach despite him committing his long-term future to the club.

Brentford targeting move for Matt O'Riley

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford are interested in a deal for Matt O'Riley in January.

“Brentford are considering testing Celtic’s resolve over midfield star Matt O’Riley in January, TEAMtalk has been informed. The Bees have been keeping close tabs on the former MK Dons man – who has been brilliant in Scotland since arriving in 2022 for just £1.5million.

"The 22-year-old only signed a new long-term deal in September, which has tied him down until 2027, but Celtic are aware that there is genuine interest from England and they are not in a position to turn down a big bid.”

O’Riley has made a fantastic start to the new season having posted eight contributions, six goals and two assists, in ten appearances in the Scottish Premiership (Transfermarkt - O’Riley statistics), with his high standard of displays having previously seen him hailed Celtic’s “silent hero” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Hounslow-born talent, who pockets £14k-per-week (Celtic salaries), has also recorded a total of 26 shots so far this term which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Celtic statistics), showing what a standout star he is in Glasgow.

Furthermore, O’Riley is a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and even as a second striker, so Hoops chiefs need to do everything they can to fend off interest and retain his services beyond January.