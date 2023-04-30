Referee Don Robertson may have made a big mistake after not handing Borna Barisic a second yellow card for diving against Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

What's the latest on Borna Barisic and Celtic?

Meeting at the semi-final stage on Sunday afternoon, the Bhoys came up against Old Firm rivals Rangers at Hampden Park.

Looking to retain their status as the competition's holders, Michael Beale's side started with intensity, but Celtic soon began to take control, and by half-time, the Hoops were ahead.

It was a mix-up at the back from Rangers as their defensive line fell asleep, allowing Daizen Maeda to whip in a superb cross to set up Jota for the opener.

However, before the first half was up, Ange Postecoglou and co had a good shout for a red card when Barisic threw himself to the ground to try and win a penalty.

As this footage shows, the 30-year-old defender hits the deck inside the box despite there being no contact on him.

Did Barisic dive against Celtic?

Considering Barisic was already on a yellow card after making a poor challenge, he certainly was at risk of being sent off had referee Robertson viewed it as simulation.

When getting his first card, former Rangers winger Neil McCann told BBC Sportsound: "Barisic has got a problem now because he has a booking. He's got a lot of this game left to make sure his tackling and his positioning is right."

Ironically, though, Barisic was up at the other end with the ball at his feet attacking when he made the poor decision to go to ground and try to win the penalty. On another day, he could have easily been shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

In fact, with another referee, the Croatian defender could have received his marching orders. As it happens, Willie Collum picked up an injury during his warm-up at Hampden Park and so had to pull out of the game. Had he been in charge of the Old Firm instead of Robertson as was originally intended, perhaps we would have seen a second yellow in that moment.

But with VAR not able to intervene in any possible yellow-card decisions, we feel Barisic certainly got away with one here.