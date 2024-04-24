Celtic are thought to be preparing an offer to sign an in-demand player this summer, according to a new report.

Celtic want new goalkeeper, winger and striker

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers are currently looking to seal another Scottish Premiership title ahead of Rangers, with the two rivals also set for a showdown in the Scottish Cup final next month.

However, behind the scenes, Celtic are already making plans ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with plenty of business wanting to be done. Reports have suggested that those at Parkhead want a new goalkeeper, winger and striker, with a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart at the top of the agenda. Rodgers previously admitted that that the club could be “braver” with their additions.

“I would go with supporters thinking we could maybe be a little bit braver in terms of bringing in another level of player. But that’s up to me to try and fix that over the course of my time here. You look at the strategy here and you have to be careful because in some ways it has worked. You bring in players for a minimal fee and then they go out and make the club a lot of money.

“What I want to hopefully balance in my time here is that we can still do that, because it is an important part of the modern game. But we also want to be brave enough to hang our hat on a ready-made player.”

A number of keepers have been linked with moves to Scotland, such as Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher, Trabzonspor's Ugurcan Cakir, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson and Werder Bremen's Michael Zetterer.

Loanee Adam Idah could make his move to Celtic Park permanent, with Blackburn Rovers star Sammie Szmodics another attacking target. However, another player has now emerged on the Hoops’ radar, but they aren’t the only side keen.

Celtic plotting move for Bayer Leverkusen ace

According to Football Insider, Celtic are plotting a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Patrick Pentz. The left-footed shot-stopper is currently on loan at Danish side Brondby and is also wanted by Southampton and PSV Eindhoven.

It is believed that Pentz, who picks up around £6,000-a-week, ‘fits the type of profile Rodgers is looking to bring in between the sticks’ due to his ability on the ball.

An Austria international, Pentz is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until 2025, so this summer could be the last chance the newly crowned Bundesliga champions have at receiving a fee for his services.

Patrick Pentz career appearances Austria Vienna 156 Brondby IF 24 Stade Reims 7 Austria 5

However, saying that, Leverkusen signed Pentz on a free transfer in January 2023 and he is yet to make a senior appearance for the German side. At the age of 27, Pentz may want guaranteed first-team football at his next club, and you could say that Celtic would be able to offer that with Hart set to retire, making this one to watch.