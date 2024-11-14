Potentially getting one over on Old Firm rivals Rangers in the process, Celtic are now reportedly ready to test one club's resolve over the £4m price tag of their young prospect.

Celtic transfer news

Brendan Rodgers' side have enjoyed quite the campaign so far, sitting top of the Scottish Premiership and on course to win yet another league title, this time ahead of both Aberdeen and Rangers. What has been a welcome surprise for those in Glasgow, however, is how the Bhoys have impressed in the Champions League at times, most recently picking up an impressive victory over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

That success could yet come at a cost though, with Nicolas Kuhn the latest name to be linked away from Celtic Park. The Scottish giants already lost one star to the Premier League last season when Matt O'Riley left for Brighton & Hove Albion last summer and will be desperate to avoid a repeat. On the incomings front, meanwhile, Rodgers could be in for some good news.

According to the Daily Mail, Celtic are now ready to test Motherwell's £4m resolve in the race to sign Lennon Miller in 2025. The 18-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in Scotland, having started in all 11 Scottish Premiership games that his side have played so far this season. Now, both Celtic and Rangers are in pursuit of his signature.

Alas, the teenage midfielder won't come cheap. Motherwell are seemingly looking to take full advantage of the talent that they have in their ranks by demanding a £4m fee to open the exit door. Whilst that price may close the door on Rangers amid their financial struggles, however, it may not be enough to turn Celtic away.

"Exciting" Miller is one to watch

At just 18 years old, Miller has earned the attention of Scottish football, scoring four goals and assisting a further three in just 18 appearances in all competitions this season, and could now reap the rewards as a result. A step up to the Scottish champions certainly makes sense if Miller is to stay in his home country at all amid such a rise. If Celtic can offer him the game time that a young player needs, then he should only continue to grow through such a move.

Unsurprisingly, the teenager has received plenty of praise in the last year, including from Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell, who said via The National: “I have not shied away from it, because of the nature of the person and the lad that he is, he is unquestionably one of the best, if not the best, talent that I have worked with.

“But not just from how you kick a football, how you behave and everything that you do. I just think he is a really exciting talent. If he was playing at one of the other clubs I would be waxing lyrical about him as well because I do get excited when you see really good footballers in Scotland."