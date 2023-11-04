Highlights Reo Hatate's recent hamstring injury has ended any possibility of a January move away from Celtic, according to sources.

Hatate's injury is a blow for Celtic, but it could be a blessing in disguise as it means he'll likely stay at Parkhead for the season.

The Japanese ace's quality is evident from his impressive statistics and praise from players like John McGinn and Andy Robertson.

There have been question marks over the future of "outrageous" Celtic hero Reo Hatate in recent times, but now a key update has emerged, providing more clarity over the situation.

Hatate's Celtic future

The 25-year-old has proven to be an excellent signing by the Hoops since arriving at the club last year, completing a move from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale.

Hatate's statistics highlight the impact that he has made in a Celtic shirt in his relatively short time at the club, with 15 goals and 16 assists coming his way in a total of 76 appearances to date. This season, he has two apiece in the Scottish Premiership, helping Brendan Rodgers' side top the table.

That being said, there have been some doubts over the Japanese's future at Parkhead, even though Hatate signed a new deal with Celtic in September, with a move away during the January transfer window not out of the question. The Hoops ace has been linked with a move to Tottenham, which would see him link up with former manager Ange Postecoglou in the process.

He has, however, picked up a serious hamstring problem that will keep him sidelined for around two months, having suffered the issue in the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid in October, when Rodgers' men drew 2-2 at home to the La Liga giants.

According to a new update from Football Insider, Hatate looks set to stay at Celtic beyond the January transfer window due to the hamstring injury he is suffering from:

"Reo Hatate’s hamstring injury has ended any possibility of a January move away from Celtic. Premier League clubs have sent their scouts north of the border on several occasions to assess the 25-year-old central midfielder – who has been linked with Tottenham."

While Hatate's injury is clearly a big blow for Celtic, it could potentially end up being a blessing in disguise if it means he stays put at Parkhead for the remainder of the season and beyond.

The central midfielder has been such an important part of the Hoops' success since arriving at the club, so to lose him midway through the season, especially after only just extending his stay at Parkhead, would represent a major setback.

Hatate's quality is highlighted by the fact that Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has described him as "outrageous" in the past, while Liverpool star Andy Robertson has called him a "serious player".

Reo Hatate's key Celtic statistics Total Appearances 76 Goals 15 Assists 16

It could be that the midfielder decides to look for a new challenge at the end of the season should interest in his signature emerge, but on the plus side, Celtic do at least find themselves in a strong bargaining position given that he has only recently signed a new deal.

For now, Rodgers will just hope to get Hatate back in the fold as soon as possible and allow him to play a key role in what is hopefully yet another Scottish Premiership title win this season.