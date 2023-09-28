Celtic have been extremely productive when it comes to new contracts, and another key player is close to extending his Parkhead stay, according to one reliable reporter.

Who is signing a new Celtic contract?

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers have been busy both on and off the pitch following the Northern Irishman’s return to Glasgow.

Over the summer, a number of new players were brought to the club at a combined cost of just under £20m. On the pitch, Celtic are once again leading the way at the top of the Scottish Premiership after six games, dropping just two points.

Alongside the summer signings, those at Celtic Park have also been busy in regards to keeping hold of their prized assets. Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Callum McGregor, Liel Abada and Anthony Ralston have all signed new contracts in recent months, with the latter signing on the dotted line on Tuesday, and it appears as if Reo Hatate is close to following suit.

The 25-year-old has only started two games under Rodgers so far this season, with the manager challenging the player to prove himself last month.

“It’s not in my contract to play any player. He’s got three years left on his contract, so there’s no rush on that. It’s a new cycle, a new manager, and Reo has to prove himself.

“I’m not really worried about what’s said or not. I’ll play the team I see with the best energy, mentality and efficiency with how we want to work.

“There’s no doubt Reo is a talented player, but there are other talented players here.”

Hatate, currently under contract until 2026, even rejected a new Celtic contract over the summer, but it looks as if is situation is set to be resolved.

According to reliable reporter Stephen McGowan of The Mail, the Hoops are now closing in on an agreement with Hatate.

Discussions are thought to have been ‘positive’ with the midfielder and his representatives over an improved deal, with a new long-term contract in the cards.

How much did Celtic pay for Reo Hatate?

Hatate has been one of a number of shrewd signings made by the Hoops in recent years and arrived from Kawasaki Frontale back in 2021 in a deal worth around £1.3m.

Since then, the Japan international has gone on to make 71 Celtic appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 times and registering 14 assists.

However, as mentioned, he hasn’t exactly been a regular on the teamsheet under Rodgers so far, but with the news that he is set to extend his deal, one of his first tasks will be to break into the starting XI on a regular basis.

You’d like to think he’ll get his chance with the Hoops, and after scoring in the 3-0 win at Livingston last time out, he may now get a run of starts.

Hatate also provides Rodgers with plenty of versatility as he is able to turn out on the left or right as a midfielder or full-back, so a new deal appears to be good news for all involved at Parkhead.