Celtic are four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership summit, but former Hoops star Frank McAvennie has urged Brendan Rodgers to replace one member of his squad in the January transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Celtic?

Last weekend, Celtic were embroiled in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership, as Denmark Under-21 international Matt O'Riley sealed all three points with an impressive finish in the 97th minute, despite the Hoops seemingly being destined to drop points just moments earlier in the clash as Blair Spittal cancelled out an opener from Luis Palma.

Nevertheless, Celtic emerged victorious to maintain their unbeaten start to life in the Scottish top-flight under Rodgers, who was delighted with his side's never-say-die attitude away to a difficult opponent.

He stated via BBC Sport: "A fantastic victory for the players. I said to them after the game that this club's history is built on going to the end and scoring late goals. I thought we were the dominant team. Motherwell did well in terms of organisation and we just needed to show a wee bit more quality around the box. We didn't panic, we just waited for that moment, and Matt continues doing what he's been doing. A really good day for us. It's fantastic for the supporters - they were patient and kept driving us forward in the second half."

Next up for Celtic is a powderkeg clash in the Champions League at home to Lazio as they search for their first points in Group E, and Rodgers has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that United States international Cameron Carter-Vickers could be in contention for a return from his latest injury lay-off.

Rodgers is under no illusions that the visit of Lazio will be a stiff test for his side, stating via Sky Sports: "We know that at this level we have to be 100 per cent. At 98 per cent at this level, you'll come unstuck."

What has Frank McAvennie said?

In conversation with Football Insider, former Celtic player McAvennie has indicated that his old side should look to part ways with goalkeeper Scott Bain in January, as he believes the Scotland international is "not good enough" to displace Joe Hart at Parkhead.

When asked whether Celtic should replace Bain in January, the pundit stated: "I think he (Rodgers) has got to do something because it is not good enough. If we go into Europe with Bain in goals it is not good enough. No disrespect to the keeper but he is not in Joe Hart’s class when it comes to saving things, his decision-making is not the best. He is a good keeper but he is not a number one for me. I would love for him to prove me wrong."

Bain has been at Celtic since 2018 and has racked up 77 appearances across all competitions for the Hoops, keeping 39 clean sheets in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Being Scottish, he also contributes to Celtic's homegrown quota for European competitions, meaning he is unlikely to leave the Glasgow giants any time soon in all likelihood.