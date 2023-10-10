Celtic have seemingly been hit with another injury blow, with a “special player” appearing to suffering a new issue.

Celtic injury news; Abada, Nawrocki, Tilio, McCarthy and Welsh

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers have enjoyed a solid start to the Scottish Premiership campaign, signing off prior to the international break with a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock to ensure their lead at the top of the table was seven points.

They were boosted with the return of Cameron Carter-Vickers, however, Liel Abada, Maik Nawrocki, Marco Tilio, James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh all missed out once again as they remain sidelined. Tilio is still yet to make his debut after making the move to Celtic in the summer, whereas Abada has a thigh issue, McCarthy and Nawrocki muscle problems and Welsh an ankle injury.

It looks as if the quintet could be joined by another player on the treatment table, with a Celtic injury update emerging on Daizen Maeda. The forward played 89 minutes of the Parkhead victory on Saturday, but journalist Dan Orlowitz has shared ‘the word’ from the Japanese FA, saying Maeda needed to be withdrawn due to injury and has been replaced by Hayao Kawabe.

How many goals has Daizen Maeda scored for Celtic?

Maeda made the move to Celtic Park back in 2022 and helped the club win a domestic treble last season under former manager Ange Postecoglou. The 25-year-old, who can play in a variety of attacking roles, has contributed to 34 goals in 82 Hoops appearances, scoring 20 and providing 14 assists. He is highly rated at Parkhead as well, with Alistair Johnston recently describing Maeda as a “special player”.

“Playing with Daizen in front of me is so good. As the gaffer said before, he counts for two players with how much running he does. Daizen’s just rapid and is constantly a threat. He’s so effective. He’s quite a special player to have in front of you. As a full-back, he makes your life much easier.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers praised the attacker’s work rate and ‘unbelievable mentality’.

“I think when you have Daizen Maeda in your team, you don’t really have 10 men. He puts in the work rate of two players – an unbelievable mentality. He gets his reward at the end. Overall, it was a real collective effort from the boys, and they showed outstanding resilience.”

Therefore, Celtic will be hoping that Maeda’s injury isn’t too serious after withdrawing from international duty, and that he can recover in quick time with the Hoops having three games in the final 10 days of the month when domestic action returns, facing Hearts, Atletico Madrid and Hibernian.