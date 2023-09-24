Celtic have now identified a new attacking target ahead of the January transfer window, pundit Frank McAvennie has revealed.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Brendan Rodgers has recently admitted that he was not overly pleased with the transfer business conducted in the summer window, saying:

"We work with the players who are here. I’m not saying that in any disrespectful way. I think every manager will tell you they maybe wish they could have done one or two more signings but the window closed, we had the players we had and we will work with the best players at our disposal to make our performance level as best as it can be."

As such, the manager has started to identify some new targets for the winter market, while a free agent has also been picked out as a potential signing, with reports indicating the Hoops are now interested in Serbian international winger Nemanja Jovic.

The Hoops are also considering a move for a full-back, with a report revealing that Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco has been tracked, but there will be a whole host of clubs competing for the youngster's signature, including Manchester City.

Given that some top Premier League sides are interested in Barco, it may be difficult to get a deal over the line, but Celtic may stand more of a chance of winning the race for Jota, who McAvennie has now suggested could be on his way back to Glasgow.

In an interview with Football Insider, while taking the time to praise Daizen Maeda, the pundit claimed there may be increased competition in wide areas in January, as the Hoops are set to re-sign one of their former players:

“Maeda is doing a wonderful job,” he told Football Insider.

“He is just up and down, defends and it does not matter whether it is the right or left side.

“But someone told me Jota is coming back in January.

“It would be nice to have him back because you know what you are getting with him but I do think Brendan will need to sit down with the powers that be and tell them that he needs to sign some players."

Is Jota signing for Celtic?

The 24-year-old is in a difficult situation at Al-Ittihad, with the Saudi Arabian side making the decision not to register him for the Saudi Pro League, plunging his future at the club into doubt.

However, there may be competition for the Portuguese winger's signature, as the aforementioned report details that Tottenham Hotspur are keen, with Ange Postecoglou eyeing a reunion with his former player, who was sold for £25m in the summer.

Alex McLeish lauded the former Celtic man as a "revelation" during his previous stint with the club, so it could make sense to bring him back, particularly if he is available for significantly less than they sold him for.

As pointed out by McAvennie, Maeda has made a solid start to the campaign, but Jota performed very well during his two seasons in a Celtic shirt, recording 11 goals and 10 assists in 29 Scottish Premiership matches last term, so if a return was possible, it could be viewed as a no brainer at Parkhead.