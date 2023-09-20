Celtic are now keen on signing an "amazing" defender in the January transfer window, but they will have to do battle with a number of Europe's top clubs, a report has revealed.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

Under the helm of Ange Postecoglou, Celtic had cast their eyes on more niche countries to scout first-team players, and they are clearly continuing to do so now Brendan Rodgers is back in charge, with Serbian youngster Nemanja Jovic now being targeted.

Jovic would be available to sign on a free transfer, having been without a club since leaving Partizan Belgrade in the summer, but there are a whole host of European clubs vying for his signature, including Rayo Vallecano and FC Basel.

The Hoops may also have to brace for interest in one of their first-team players this winter, with Tottenham Hotspur now being credited with an interest in Daizen Maeda, who could be set to reunite with Postecoglou in north London.

In terms of potential new additions to the squad, it has been relatively quiet since the end of the summer transfer window, but the Scottish Premiership champions have now been named as potential suitors for Boca Juniors' Valentin Barco.

According to a report from 90min, Celtic are one of a whole host of European clubs keen on signing Barco, having conducted a scouting mission to check on him in recent weeks, but a Premier League team is leading the race for his signature.

Brighton & Hove Albion, who have a stellar record when it comes to finding and developing South American talent, are currently in pole position for the 19-year-old, while Manchester City are also chasing him, so it may be very tricky for the Hoops to tempt him into a move.

There is also an indication the youngster could be willing to sign a new contract with Boca Juniors, as the Argentinian club are now "hopeful" he will commit to fresh terms, in order to ward off interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

How good is Valentin Barco?

The Boca Juniors starlet has received very high praise from football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who lauded him as "amazing" just over two years ago, and he has since gone on to claim he is already among the very best players in his position, saying: "Valentín Barco is going straight to the top. One of the most talented left-backs in world football."

Having made 22 appearances for Boca Juniors, the Argentina U20 international has already established himself in the first team, and he has weighed in with one goal and one assist in six Copa Libertadores outings in 2023.

The defender has displayed his versatility by moving up to left-wing in eight of his 22 professional appearances, indicating he is a threat on the front foot, as well as being capable defensively, making him a perfect modern-day left back.

All the evidence suggests Barco could be a fantastic signing for Celtic, but it will be very difficult to win the race for his signature, given that a number of other top clubs are also keen.