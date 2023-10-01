One Celtic player has decided he wants to leave the club in the near future, according to a fresh update.

Which Celtic players could leave next year?

The Hoops continued their strong start to their Scottish Premiership campaign on Saturday, picking a 2-1 win away to Motherwell, thanks to goals from Luis Palma and Matt O'Riley. The first goal came late in the day, prior to the hosts equalising in stoppage time, before Brendan Rodgers' men won it at the death.

It means that Celtic are still top of the table after only dropping two points in their opening seven league games this season, with another title looking highly likely, as Rodgers looks to make a triumphant return to the club.

There are endless important players at Parkhead at the moment, and some figures will see their contracts expire next summer, including David Turnbull, Joe Hart and Scott Bain. Meanwhile, players such as James Forrest, Greg Taylor and James McCarthy will see their deals run out in 2025.

Now, an important update has emerged over the future of another Celtic player.

Which Celtic player wants to leave?

According to Football Insider, Sead Haksabanovic wants to quit Celtic permanently next year - he is currently on loan at Stoke City - bringing an end to his time at the club:

"Sead Haksabanovic wants to agree a permanent Celtic exit next year, sources have told Football Insider. Haksabanovic pushed for a loan move to Stoke City that was completed on deadline day after talks with club chiefs, where he felt he was getting mixed messages.

"The 24-year-old is now keen to secure a move away permanently either in January or next summer. Haksabanovic’s current contract at Parkhead runs until 2027 after joining from Rubin Kazan last summer but he has struggled for game time. Football Insider revealed on 24th August that the winger was seeking a move away from the club before the close of the transfer window. A week later, he secured a last-gasp temporary transfer to Stoke.

"The Montenegro international had been surprised by his lack of game time earlier this season, particularly following the exit of fellow winger Jota, and was unhappy that he was continuing to be overlooked for selection."

It would arguably be a shame to see Haksabanovic leave Celtic next year, considering he has done well across 42 appearances, scoring five goals and registering four assists from his attacking midfield role, also being described as both "brilliant" and "excellent" by former Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou.

That being said, the 24-year-old's importance to the cause has arguably diminished in recent times, considering he only made one appearance in the Scottish Premiership this season before joining Stoke on a temporary basis.

If Haksabanovic is unhappy about his lack of playing time and feels that a full-time move away is best for his development, Rodgers is unlikely to stand in his way, and it could be that an exit is the best outcome for all parties.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2027, putting Celtic in a strong bargaining position, so they could get good money for him next year, making this one to watch.