Celtic are understood to be closely monitoring a striker from England, but a fresh report has revealed that they aren’t the only club looking to secure his services.

Who have Celtic signed in 2023?

Over the summer, Brendan Rodgers recruited ten fresh faces, with eight of those being on a permanent basis in the form of Maik Nawrocki, Luis Palma, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Odin Thiago Holm, Hyun-Jun Wang, Marco Tilio, Hyeok-Kyu Kwon and Tomoki Iwata, but there were also two who joined on loan.

The Hoops secured the services of Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips and Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo for the remainder of the current season, and with the previous transfer window having now closed, chiefs are looking ahead to the next one opening at the beginning of 2024.

Ahead of January, QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong has emerged as a target for the outfit north of the border, because with the 20-year-old’s deal being set to expire at the end of the campaign (QPR contracts), he could be available for a cut-price should Gareth Ainsworth not want to risk losing him for free in the summer.

Back in January 2022, GOAL first credited the Scottish Premiership side with an interest in Armstrong, who is an Ireland youth international, which shows that he’s been a long-term target of the hierarchy, and if the following update is to be believed, they could now get the perfect opportunity to have the centre-forward sign on the dotted line.

According to TEAMtalk, sharing a new Sinclair Armstrong transfer update, Celtic and Premier League side Crystal Palace have both sent scouts to watch the striker live in action this season as they weigh up an approach in January.

QPR have entered advanced talks with their prized asset over fresh terms as a result of the interest he’s attracting, and as it stands, the discussions are “progressing well” and both parties are hopeful that an agreement can be reached to seal his long-term future in the coming weeks.

How many goals has Sinclair Armstrong scored?

Since the start of his career, Armstrong has posted eight final third involvements, five goals and three assists in 54 appearances (Transfermarkt - Armstrong statistics), which is a promising return for a young striker, so should he put pen to paper for Rodgers, he would be an excellent signing for the long-term future of Celtic.

Sinclair Armstrong's Style Of Play Counter attack threat Likes to dribble Commits fouls often (Data via WhoScored)

The Dublin native, who pockets £3k-per-week (QPR salaries), has also made a positive start to the current campaign having recorded 14 shots so far, which is the third-highest total throughout his squad behind Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes (FBRef - QPR squad statistics).

Furthermore, Armstrong, who is a “quick” forward as hailed by Torquay manager Gary Johnson, shares the same agent, FA Sport, as Benjamin Siegrist (Celtic agents), so the existing connection that his representative already has to the club could give the board a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal.