Last month, it emerged that Celtic youngster Rocco Vata, the subject of significant interest from Italy during the January transfer window, was in talks over a signing a new contract at Parkhead.

Vata had initially been given permission to leave Glasgow, but the Hoops then performed a u-turn by initiating negotiations over an extension, with the player receptive as long as Brendan Rodgers shows him a clear path to the first team.

It was said that Celtic were close to agreeing a deal after making good progress, but we're still waiting for an official announcement on the 18-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether the latest news on Liam Scales bumps him down the order of priorities.

Celtic sit down with Scales after Rodgers demand

According to The Daily Record, Celtic have now "pushed the button" and opened discussions with Scales' camp over a contract extension. The defender's current deal is due to expire in around 18 months' time, and Rodgers has made it clear to the club that he wants those terms renewed.

The Scottish Premiership leaders are now looking to end any doubt about his long-term future, while talks are still ongoing with compatriot Vata, whose deal only runs until the end of this season.

"Outstanding" Scales has surprised Rodgers

Scales, who joined Celtic from Shamrock Rovers in 2021, spent last season on loan at Aberdeen but has returned to take on a vital role, making 31 appearances. He played every minute of the club's Champions League campaign and has been an ever-present in the league since the third match of the season. As you can see below, only midfielders Callum McGregor and Matt O'Riley and goalkeeper Joe Hart have spent more time on the pitch for Rodgers' side this season.

Most minutes played - Celtic 2023/24 Rank Player Mins 1 Callum McGregor 2,917 2 Joe Hart 2,908 3 Matt O'Riley 2,852 4 Liam Scales 2,790 5 Greg Taylor 2,605

The Northern Irishman has spoken glowingly of Scales, impressed by both his attributes and his ability to handle the weight of expectation. He admits that he wasn't expecting him to figure all that heavily at first, but says he's very much made the spot his own.

“Well he’s outstanding. I’m so happy for him. He’s probably one of the biggest surprises of my career as a coach. It’s only because I hadn’t seen him play that much and there were other players ahead of him. Through people leaving and others getting injured, I’ve seen enough in training to give him the opportunity.

“Ideally you always want a left-sided centre back in your team that has good pace and intelligence, and he has all of that. You see the way he plays and is performing and he’s really grown and I’m so happy for him because he’s got pressure being from Ireland. There’s a lot of pressure on the Irish players at this club and he’s been outstanding."

Scales will enter the talks in a strong position if he wants a healthy pay rise. He leads the squad for passes completed, aerial duels won, interceptions and clearances per game (among those with at least 10 appearances), and he's also a full international now after making his Ireland debut in October.