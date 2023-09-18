Celtic have got off to the start you'd expect from a side aiming for a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title, remaining unbeaten and sitting top of the league once more. Their victory in the first Old Firm derby of the season against Rangers before the international break established their dominance once more, and they have since picked up where they left off.

Brendan Rodgers hasn't missed a beat in the Scottish Premiership, as he looks to make it a second stint to remember at Celtic Park. The additions that he made during the summer transfer window will certainly help his pursuit of success, too, with one particular arrival earning plenty of praise from journalist Dean Jones.

What has Dean Jones said?

In total, Celtic spent a reported €22m (£19m) on reinforcements during the summer, welcoming ten fresh faces, from Nat Phillips to Luis Palma. So far, that spending looks set to pay off, with the Scottish giants already four points clear of Rangers at the top of the league.

One particular signing has impressed many around Celtic Park, however, and that's Thiago Holm. The 20-year-old arrived for a reported €3m (£2m) from Norwegian side Valerenga, and has been the subject of praise from Jones ever since.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "It feels like this could be a big opportunity for him. He's got massive potential. I think one of the things that Celtic are crying out for at the moment is players with confidence. So, I think this moment would have come at a good time, not just for him but for Rodgers.

"Rodgers seems in no doubt about the player’s ability, and he'll want him to be a big part of his team going forward. But I'm sure that one of his big reservations is in terms of consistency and ability to maintain standards across the duration of an entire game. So, this is part of the process, a stepping stone. Getting his first Norway cap is a brilliant sign, and I think Celtic are onto a good thing with him.”

With that said, it will be interesting to see whether the youngster will get an opportunity from the start for Celtic in the coming weeks, as he looks to make his full debut in the Scottish Premiership.

How has Thiago Holm performed this season?

So far this season, Holm has made four appearances for Rodgers' side, making just one start, which unfortunately came in Celtic's shock Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Kilmarnock.

Still so young, the sky is the limit for the Norwegian, who will only get better with even more opportunities to impress. The fact that he recently earned his first Norway cap suggests that Holm is a player ready to burst into life, and potentially become an important member of the squad for both club and country.

If Celtic can get the best out of him, then he could go down as one of the deals of the summer transfer window in Scotland, considering the small fee that they paid and the potential that the young midfielder has.