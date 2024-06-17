Celtic will once again have to worry about whether or not they will be able to keep hold of their top performers during the summer transfer window.

The Scottish giants have cashed in on many of their key players over the years; including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Victor Wanyama, Odsonne Edouard, Moussa Dembele, and Kieran Tierney, among others.

Last year, Brendan Rodgers lost electric forward Jota to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad and central defender Carl Starfelt to Spanish side Celta Vigo.

The Northern Irish head coach is now at risk of seeing another Hoops sensation move on from Parkhead with speculation over the future of his star midfielder.

Celtic place new price tag on midfield magician

According to Spanish outlet AS, Celtic value Danish wizard Matt O'Riley at an eye-catching fee of €40m (£33.7m) amid interest from Atletico Madrid.

The report claims that Diego Simeone is looking to bolster his midfield options and the former MK Dons ace has emerged as an option for the LaLiga giants.

It states that Atletico would be prepared to offer €20m (£16.9m) to sign the left-footed talent, which is only half of what the Scottish side are asking for.

AS also relays a report from Danish publication Tipsbladet during the previous transfer window that claimed the Bhoys wanted €29m (£24.5m) for the exciting gem at the time.

This shows that Celtic's valuation of O'Riley has rocketed up by £9.2m over the last few months, which could make it difficult for Atletico to get a deal done - particularly if they are only willing to go as high as £16.9m.

It, therefore, remains to be seen whether or not any team will be prepared to splash out £33.7m to land the English-born playmaker this summer.

Celtic could hit the jackpot with Matt O'Riley

If the 23-year-old maestro is sold for a fee in that region then it would represent the Scottish giants hitting the jackpot on the former League One talent.

Celtic swooped to sign the attacking midfielder from MK Dons, called "immense" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, in January 2022 for a reported fee of £1.5m, which is significantly lower than the kind of price he could go for this summer.

Selling the Denmark international, who was not selected for a place in his country's Euros squad, for £33.7m would be a staggering profit of 2,146% on that initial £1.5m outlay, illustrating how much of a blinder the club played by bringing him to Parkhead in the first place.

23/24 Premiership Matt O'Riley Squad rank Sofascore rating 7.91 1st Goals 18 1st Assists 13 1st Big chances created 14 1st Key passes per game 2.5 1st Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, O'Riley was exceptional in the Scottish Premiership for the Bhoys during the 2023/24 campaign with his ability to make a big impact in the final third.

He showcased his quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals as the Atletico target led the way for the club in a host of key attacking metrics, which has led to the Hoops placing a new, stunning, valuation on his head.