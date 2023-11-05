Celtic could soon receive a bid for one of their first-team players to depart the club after interest emerged in his services from elsewhere, according to a report.

Despite making a positive start to the Scottish Premiership campaign that has yielded 32 points from a possible 36 over their first 12 league fixtures, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will be acutely aware that changes to his squad may occur in January. Incomings and outgoings are both likely, as the Irishman alluded to in a recent press conference, as he stated:

“It’s more quality than quantity, but I think there will be more going out than coming in. There will be players who will be here for six months and won’t have played. It’s no fault of them. The squad is a lot bigger than I would want. I think there will be more players who will look to go out and get game time. Of course, over the coming windows, we can look to improve the quality of the squad. We have enough development players. I love that. It is what I have done all my life; work with those players, but you need ones that can come in. So it is genuine quality we hope we can bring in across the coming windows.”

In light of recent talk about outgoings at Celtic, Kyogo Furuhashi has been scouted by Tottenham Hotspur official Ian Broomfield as Ange Postecoglou continues to keep an eye on some of his old players north of the border. Rodgers has also expressed his willingness to keep David Turnbull at Parkhead, despite the Scotland international reportedly deliberating on whether or not to sign fresh terms at the club.

Turnbull’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning he could speak to clubs from January about finding a pre-contract agreement elsewhere. Nevertheless, another Celtic man is now believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere, according to recent reports.

Celtic's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent & result Venue Scottish Premiership Ross County 0-3 Celtic Global Energy Stadium Scottish Premiership Celtic 2-1 St Mirren Celtic Park Scottish Premiership Hibernian 0-0 Celtic Easter Road Champions League Celtic 2-2 Atletico Madrid Celtic Park Scottish Premiership Heart of Midlothian 1-4 Celtic Tynecastle Stadium

According to an update from Nikkan Sports, Celtic outcast Yosuke Ideguchi is wanted by his loan club, Avispa Fukuoka, where he played a significant part in their J League Cup victory over Urawa Reds over the weekend. Shigetoshi Hasebe is now reportedly keen to make the Japan international a permanent part of his plans at the Best Denki Stadium after being impressed by his contribution during his loan stint, which would, in turn, call time on Ideguchi’s rather unremarkable spell in Glasgow.

Over the piece, the 27-year-old, who has previously been labelled “outstanding” by former Greuther Furth boss Damir Buric, has managed to make just six appearances for Celtic in all competitions since joining from Gamba Osaka in 2022 (Ideguchi statistics – Transfermarkt).

Injury problems have plagued Ideguchi during his time at Celtic. Moving to an environment where he has already experienced regular game time may be the best fit for all parties in this scenario.