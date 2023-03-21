Celtic are confident that manager Ange Postecoglou won’t leave the Scottish Premiership to join Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

The Lowdown: Spurs interest

The Australian’s contract at Parkhead is set to expire at the end of the season as he’s on a 12-month rolling deal and he’s already been linked with an exit on several occasions given his level of success.

Premier League clubs Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City have all previously been credited with an interest in the 57-year-old and Spurs are the latest club to join that list.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, journalist Gary Jacob claimed that the N17 outfit are looking at the Hoops boss as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte who seems set to leave following an outburst during his post-match interview on Saturday.

The Latest: Celtic’s stance on Ange

According to Football Insider, Celtic are ‘confident’ that Postecoglou won’t leave the club for Tottenham or any other team in the English top flight during the middle of the season.

The Bhoys reportedly ‘do not expect’ to lose their manager at this unusual stage of the term and feel ‘convinced’ that he will decide to stay in charge until the summer at the very least.

Glasgow supporters have experienced ‘fear’ that the coach could jump ship but it was just last month that he reaffirmed his commitment to the club amid exit links.

The Verdict: New deal deserved

Postecoglou has been an absolute revelation since joining Celtic so it’s no surprise that clubs are looking at him, and it would be a massive boost if he was to sign a new deal.

The 4-3-3 attacking boss has an unbelievable record north of the border having won 76, drawn ten and lost just 16 of his 102 games in charge, averaging 2.33 points per match (Transfermarkt).

The Nea Filadelfeia native has also led his side to plenty of silverware, twice bagging the Scottish League Cup trophy and once the Premiership, while he looks set to secure a second consecutive one of those very soon.