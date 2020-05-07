 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans are missing ex-defender Erik Sviatchenko a lot

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 7/5/2020 | 06:35pm

Celtic fans have been discussing one of their former players on social media this week, and evidently, he is someone that they wish was still playing in the green and white hoops.

One account on Twitter asked fans to give their thoughts on ex-defender Erik Sviatchenko, who left the club in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old recorded 63 appearances across his two seasons in Glasgow before returning to FC Midtjylland initially on loan before making the move permanent.

He’s now the captain of the Danish side and has featured 24 times this season, including their two Europa League qualification games against old rivals Rangers.

Most of the Bhoys faithful have been lauding him as an underrated figure during Brendan Rodgers’ reign, one that should still be around at Celtic Park.

Neil Lennon currently has several options in the centre-back role, including Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Jozo Simunovic.

Here’s what fans have been saying about their former star…

