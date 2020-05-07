Celtic fans are missing ex-defender Erik Sviatchenko a lot

Celtic fans have been discussing one of their former players on social media this week, and evidently, he is someone that they wish was still playing in the green and white hoops.

One account on Twitter asked fans to give their thoughts on ex-defender Erik Sviatchenko, who left the club in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old recorded 63 appearances across his two seasons in Glasgow before returning to FC Midtjylland initially on loan before making the move permanent.

He’s now the captain of the Danish side and has featured 24 times this season, including their two Europa League qualification games against old rivals Rangers.

Most of the Bhoys faithful have been lauding him as an underrated figure during Brendan Rodgers’ reign, one that should still be around at Celtic Park.

Neil Lennon currently has several options in the centre-back role, including Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Jozo Simunovic.

Here’s what fans have been saying about their former star…

😍 just love…….Ronnys best signing — Larry Lampost (@LampostLarry) May 6, 2020

Underrated. He should still be there . He is better than Jack Hendry and Ajer . — KennyNumber4 (@Kenny86929271) May 6, 2020

Underrated utterly bizarre he was released — Kevin Byrne (@kevinbyrne4) May 7, 2020

Thought he was better than anyone we had at the time, so underrated and a shame we lost him. — Mark Foley (@MarkFoley99) May 7, 2020

Massively underrated. Selling him and replacing him with Jack Hendry was as big a downgrade as you will see. — Shaun Cassidy (@shauncass) May 7, 2020

Decent player but lack of pace was his biggest downfall. Good with the ball and strong in the air… better than Jullien & Ajer, not for me probably not even as good as Biton — SurreyBhoy (@Shippy67) May 7, 2020

Very underrated. Really liked the big man. Steady enough — Tony Armour (@TonyArmour2) May 6, 2020

He’s magic you know he’s @eriksviat class defender miss big erik bring him home @CelticFC ☘️💚🍀🇨🇮 — bhoy 1973 (@1973Bhoy) May 6, 2020

Underrated, he’s a better defender than Ajer fact — Steven O’Neill 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@steveon7) May 6, 2020

Better than Jozo Boyata and at times Jools — FC07 (@BhoyCole61) May 6, 2020

Hugely underrated — BigShortynhood (@shortynhood) May 6, 2020

Defo underrated by BR, sad to see him go, comes across as an absolute gent, loved by all the supporters, should never have been sold. — Peter Walsh 🇮🇪🇻🇪 (@peterwalsh27) May 6, 2020

Have him back tomorrow, should never have been sold — Indy Celts (@indycelts67) May 6, 2020

No matter what you thought of him, selling him for Hendry and Compper was horrendous business and was that was obvious at the time. Deserved a chance after his injury but never got one. — Road to Ten (@CelticOK) May 6, 2020

