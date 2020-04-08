Celtic must beat Rangers to signing of Adrian Grbic

As is the case nearly every summer at Celtic, at least one high-profile first-team star gets linked with an exit from the club.

Last year saw local hero Kieran Tierney make the switch down south to join Premier League side Arsenal, and now, it appears Odsonne Edouard is the latest man to be touted with a potential move away.

Arsenal are once again said to be interested in making a raid on Celtic Park, and are keen on luring Edouard to the Emirates regardless of the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

It all means that Peter Lawwell and the recruitment staff will have to be at their very best when it comes to the transfer market this summer, and that even if Edouard were to stay, they make sure they’re well covered up front.

And that’s exactly why it’s absolutely imperative they beat bitter rivals Rangers to the signing of Clermont Foot striker Adrian Grbic.

Reports in recent days have suggested that both Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard’s respective sides “have checked on him” this season, although they could face major competition from the likes of Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Grbic may not be a household name in European football, but his exploits in Ligue 2 this year, suggest he could absolutely be a hidden gem and the kind of rough diamond that Lennon could mould into a top centre-forward.

He has struck an impressive 17 strikes in just 26 games in French football’s second tier, and has been one of the big reasons why Clermont are just four points off first spot – in fact, his tally of goals means he has scored almost half of his team’s total in the league (35).

At just 23, Grbic still has plenty of time to grow, and Celtic taking the risk and beating Rangers to the punch could be the key to ensuring they either have a decent replacement for Edouard, and soften the potential blow of losing their current talisman up front.

Would you take Grbic as Edouard's replacement?

Yes, hidden gem Vote No, not proven Vote

Edouard’s performances this season have already banished the painful memories of losing Moussa Dembele. Now it could be Grbic’s turn to do the same.

Meanwhile, Charlie Nicholas has claimed this Celtic star will leave the club.