Celtic fans discuss Milan’s interest in Kristoffer Ajer

Kristoffer Ajer’s name has been the topic of conversation for a number of weeks now.

The 6 foot 5 powerhouse has been touted with a move away from Celtic this summer, and according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Serie A giants Milan are the latest team to be considering a potential swoop for the centre-back.

The defender has been a key part of Neil Lennon’s side this season, with the 21-year-old making 49 appearances across all competitions, and scoring four goals and providing a further two assists.

After hearing about Milan’s interest in the Norway international, Celtic fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

There should be no battle. Sell him, to the highest bidder! 🍀https://t.co/Uti49k9PJL — 🍀The Retro Celtic🍀 (@RetroCeltic) April 4, 2020

I like the lad,he leaves nothing on the pitch,but for a CB he lacks dominance in the air,and if the right money comes in we thank him for his efforts and we all move on. — frankgallagher219@gmail.com (@frankgallaghe18) April 4, 2020

I’d rather have Bolingoli is a centre half.. — CHRIST.ie Ryan (@TeaCeltic) April 4, 2020

Definitely!! Don”t rate him as a centre-half. — Brido (@BridoMuir) April 4, 2020

I’d take cash for him. I’ve never rated big Ajer. — MickybarstewarD (@Grassizgreen11) April 4, 2020

Some fans suggested that he simply isn’t reliable enough to be a part of the team for the long-term, and urged Lennon to cash in on him this summer.

Completely agree. Thought he’s been bang average this season. Hasn’t improved. Top dollar – sell. — Lions (@1967lll) April 4, 2020

One fan in particular however said that they should stick by the defender, and that he could go on to enjoy a great career at the club.

I wonder what he’d be like in his favoured position… He’s a good player I’d keep him, 14 international caps by age of 21. He’ll have a better career than Kt and everyone raves about him😏 — Ryan (@ryankeegan77) April 4, 2020

Great player with bags of potential. Do not sell! — Johnny Thunderpants 🚨 (@Jonatha38066402) April 4, 2020

Whatever Celtic fans feel about Ajer, Lennon has made it perfectly clear that he is someone who he rates very highly, even going so far as to calling him the “model of consistency“.

If the Hoops do sell him, then there will be a massive void in the centre of defence for them to fill ahead of next season.

