Celtic fans discuss Milan's interest in Kristoffer Ajer

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 5/4/2020 | 07:30am

Kristoffer Ajer’s name has been the topic of conversation for a number of weeks now.

The 6 foot 5 powerhouse has been touted with a move away from Celtic this summer, and according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Serie A giants Milan are the latest team to be considering a potential swoop for the centre-back.

The defender has been a key part of Neil Lennon’s side this season, with the 21-year-old making 49 appearances across all competitions, and scoring four goals and providing a further two assists.

After hearing about Milan’s interest in the Norway international, Celtic fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Some fans suggested that he simply isn’t reliable enough to be a part of the team for the long-term, and urged Lennon to cash in on him this summer.

One fan in particular however said that they should stick by the defender, and that he could go on to enjoy a great career at the club.

Whatever Celtic fans feel about Ajer, Lennon has made it perfectly clear that he is someone who he rates very highly, even going so far as to calling him the “model of consistency“.

If the Hoops do sell him, then there will be a massive void in the centre of defence for them to fill ahead of next season.

