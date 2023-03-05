BBC pundit Alan Hutton has claimed that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could be tempted by a summer exit if a big offer arrives for the Australian.

What's the latest on Postecoglu at Celtic?

Postecoglou has found great success at Celtic, winning the league in his first season, as well as two league cups, whilst he also looks set to retain the Scottish Premiership.

He has been linked with Premier League jobs in the past as interest grows in the 57-year-old, and it has now been mooted that he could be tempted by a move.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton praised the job he has done at Celtic, whilst also hinting that a move is not impossible.

“You can never say never in football," he stated.

“You just do not know what is round the corner.

“One thing I would say is that what he has done is remarkable and no wonder there is other teams looking at him.

“The turnaround, the recruitment, the players that he has brought in have been excellent. He is performing at a high level and he comes across as a really genuine guy.

Where could Postecoglou move to?

Given the support he has at Celtic, it would likely take a big offer to convince Postecoglou to leave Glasgow for the Premier League, and it remains to be seen what roles are available at the end of the season.

Antonio Conte's future at Tottenham Hotspur looks uncertain, but the club may look to hire someone with previous experience in the Premier League should the Italian depart, with their last four permanent appointments being managers who had previously coached another English side.

Further down the table, Patrick Vieira has come in for criticism amidst poor form at Crystal Palace, and should they choose to fire the Frenchman, a move to South London could be a possibility if Postecoglou is keen on the move.

If fellow former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers departs Leicester City, Postecoglou could follow the same route, with the Foxes previously mooted as a possible destination.

If an appealing offer does not arrive for Postecoglou, then he will stay at the club, given his current level of success and popularity amongst the fanbase.