Celtic and Peter Lawwell have the perfect chance to cash in big on Odsonne Edouard

An article on Napoli’s striker hunt has revealed that Tottenham are strongly pursuing Celtic star Odsonne Edouard, and this could be the perfect opportunity for Peter Lawwell to make a fortune for the club by cashing in on the Hoops star.

What’s the story?

According to an exclusive from Area Napoli, in which they go into extensive detail on the Serie A club’s striker search, Edouard could be on his way out of Celtic Park.

Neil Lennon admitted this week that there is “no question” the club will face interest in French Eddy, and this report claims that Tottenham are “strong” on the striker.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

While fans will of course not want to lose the 22 year-old, the fact that it is Tottenham who are interested could make this the Bhoys’ best chance to get the fee they deserve for his services.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney have all secured big profits for Celtic, but Edouard’s exit could trump them all.

Sorry Levy, Lawwell has all the power

Recent reports have claimed the forward’s price tag is expected to be in the £30m range, and despite Daniel Levy’s notoriously stingy negotiation tactics, Spurs’ desperation for a striker gives Celtic all the power.

Indeed, the Lilywhites has splashed out on Steven Bergwijn, Fernando Llorente, Vincent Janssen, Clinton N’Jie and Roberto Soldado in recent years, spending roughly £100m all in the hope of finding support and/or competition for Harry Kane.

None of those signings have paid off yet, and with Kane suffering repeated injuries and now even hinting he could leave the club if they do not match his ambition, their need for a dependable goalscorer to either replace or help their talisman has never been greater.

Will Edouard be at Celtic next season?

Yes! Vote No... Vote

On top of all this, the Premiership top scorer has never outwardly expressed a desire to leave Glasgow, further strengthening Lawwell’s negotiating position.

Edouard has bagged 60 goals and provided 31 assists in 126 Celtic games, so his exit would certainly hurt. However, the above reasons mean Lawwell could milk the deal for all it is worth if the Hoops Chief Executive plays his cards right, pulling an absolute masterclass by ensuring the club gets enough money to both adequately replace their spearhead and improve other areas of Lennon’s side.

Spurs aren’t the only ones reportedly eyeing a move for French Eddy…