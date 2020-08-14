Celtic could end Boli Bolingoli nightmare with Barry Douglas swoop

It could be one in, one out at Celtic in the very near future as fresh reports have circulated on the future of Boli Bolingoli…

What’s the word?

According to Sky Sports, Ligue 2 outfit Amiens SC have made a loan offer for the 25-year-old which includes an option to buy at the end of the season thought to be around £2.3m.

It’s claimed that the Hoops are open into offloading him before the end of the summer transfer window and as a result, are now lining up a move for Championship-winning left-back Barry Douglas.

The Leeds man could be free to leave say Football Insider, but it remains to be seen whether Celtic would be paying a fee of getting him in on loan.

Bye-bye Boli

It’s a smart move for Nick Hammond to make after the Belgian practically put Scottish football into disrepute last week. Bolingoli travelled to Spain without telling his manager or the club and was then named on the bench for their 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock.

Both of Celtic’s subsequent two fixtures have been postponed.

The self-confessed Parkhead fan would be an astute addition for Lennon. He’s won two promotions from the Championship and has previous experience in the SPFL with Dundee United.

Former Leeds midfielder Andy Hughes described Douglas as a “top, top player” whilst Noel Whelan told the BBC, via HITC, that he’s “got the quality”.

Having cost the Yorkshire giants just £3m, you’d imagine that if Celtic wanted a permanent move for the Glasgow-born left-back then the fee would be around that if not less as he nears the final year of his contract.

They’d be getting a bit of a set-piece specialist too but mainly, it’ll put an end to the Bolingoli sage off the pitch.

