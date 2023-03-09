Scottish champions Celtic marched on the rampant defence of their league crown by securing a 3-1 win over at Paradise on Wednesday evening, with the Old Firm giants coming from behind to maintain their nine-point advantage at the summit.

For all the pressure being applied by their Glasgow rivals - who remain unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership under new boss Michael Beale - the Hoops have shown no signs that they are set to buckle any time soon, with Ange Postecoglou's men continuing to dispatch teams at will.

This latest triumph - which was the 57-year-old's 100th game in charge of the club - notably saw Kyogo Furuhashi produce a starring role with a goal and an assist in the defeat of Hearts, with the Japan international now boasting 30 goal involvements in just 37 games this season in all competitions.

That stellar record has come despite the former Vissel Kobe man having often been starved of service in games, having been restricted to a measly tally of just 14 touches in yesterday's victory.

By contrast, teammate Cameron Carter-Vickers once again illustrated his reliable impact at the heart of the defence after making 127 touches in total against Robbie Neilson's side, with that outing further proof of why he is arguably the "best defender in the country" - according to journalist Ryan McGinley.

How did Carter-Vickers perform against Hearts?

Having been lauded as the "best player in Scotland last season" by ex-Bhoys striker Chris Sutton (BT Sport, 05/10/2022, 19:41) ), Carter-Vickers has again been the beating heart of Postecoglou's side, notably even taking on the captain's armband earlier in the campaign amid Callum McGregor's injury absence.

A "rock at the back"- according to teammate David Turnbull - the former Tottenham Hotspur ace has been a mainstay for the Parkhead outfit over the last 18 months or so, missing just three Scottish Premiership games so far this season.

It is perhaps telling that the club's only league defeat of the season - away to St Mirren back in September - came with the Southend-born brute not involved, with the likes of Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh having been "bullied" in his absence, as per journalist Josh Bunting.

That showcases just how integral the 6 foot 1 titan is for the league leaders, having even earned praise from ex-Rangers man Andy Halliday for his derby displays of late, with the current Hearts star stating earlier this month:

"Genuinely in the last five or six derbies, Cameron Carter-Vickers has been an eight out of ten. Every one of them. So much stuff goes unnoticed, I think."

While the aforementioned Kyogo has rightly received the plaudits for his brilliant hot streak in front of goal, as Halliday alluded to it is Carter-Vickers who is perhaps the at-times unsung star of the show, having been invaluable in helping to shore up Celtic's backline.

Yesterday's win was another indication of such quality as the United States international won all five of his total duels and achieved a staggering pass accuracy rate of 93%, having further showcased his composure on the ball by completing his solitary dribble.

That standout showing - which earned the imposing ace a 7.5 match rating, as per Sofascore - also lead to notable praise from Celtic Way's Tony Haggerty, who said of the centre-back's displays: 'He really is coolness and calmness personified and he is so reassuring to those around him in defence.'

As that triumph proved, no opposition forward is likely to relish coming up against Carter-Vickers, with the influential colossus showcasing just why he is a key cog in Postecoglou's relentless machine.