Celtic fans react to Chris Sutton’s ultimate 9-in-a-row XI

To say Celtic have been the absolute dominant force in Scottish football over the past decade would even be an understatement.

The Bhoys have rattled off league title after league title and are closing in on unprecedented greatness as they chase ten in a row. And as per The Daily Record, club legend Chris Sutton delivered his verdict on who would make his ‘ultimate’ starting XI from those players who have featured for the club during this record-breaking run.

Names like Virgil van Dijk and Kieran Tierney made the list for Sutton, with Scott Brown being the “first name on the team-sheet”, and French duo Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele leading the line for the Hoops.

The full line-up was as follows: Fraser Forster, Mikael Lustig, Virgil van Dijk, Christopher Jullien, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, James Forrest, Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele.

And after seeing Sutton’s line-up, Celtic fans flooded the replies section to voice their thoughts on the club icon’s list.

Couldn’t argue with that cracking team! That front three will rip up the league absolutely deadly 🍀👌🏻 — LouMun 67 (@lfmunro) May 22, 2020

that team would win the champions league Chris — ardoynecelt (@csmyth404) May 22, 2020

What a team that would have been. Class. — CNelson (@nellychris67) May 23, 2020

I think you’ve nailed it there Chris .. can’t argue with that 11 👌🏻 — Scott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@FonaldQ) May 22, 2020

Roberts over Forrest every day of the week. — David O’Reilly (@DavidOReilly3) May 22, 2020

What a team, would wipe the floor domestically for years to come — Mark (@herewego10arow) May 22, 2020

A couple of Celtic fans were particularly surprised by Scott Sinclair’s omission from the side, with another even wondering where Tom Rogic was.

Sorry Chris, how can you not have @Scotty_Sinclair in there?? — Neil McHugh (@neilmchugh) May 22, 2020

No sinclair or Rogic? Come on chris! — Stacey Devlin (@StaceyDevlinxxx) May 22, 2020

As is always going to be the case with something like this, there are always going to be fans who believe a couple of players were unfairly left out.

Do you agree with Chris Sutton's starting XI?

Yes Vote No Vote

It’s purely subjective, and whilst the likes of Van Dijk, Tierney and Brown were nailed on to make the cut, there were a couple that raised eyebrows.

But even still, it’s a pretty impressive line-up to say the least.