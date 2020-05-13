 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans blast Jermain Defoe's comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 05:45pm

Celtic are on the brink of clinching their ninth-straight SPFL title as only the mere formalities of how the season will be complete is standing in their way.

Neil Lennon’s side sit top of the standings with a 13-point gap to second place with the SPFL board now being granted the option to call the Premiership season if the outstanding fixtures aren’t able to be completed.

And this has sparked a reaction from the Celtic Park faithful on Twitter with many quick to slam the 37-year-old’s comments.

Here’s what has been said…

