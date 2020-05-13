Celtic fans blast Jermain Defoe’s comments

Celtic are on the brink of clinching their ninth-straight SPFL title as only the mere formalities of how the season will be complete is standing in their way.

Neil Lennon’s side sit top of the standings with a 13-point gap to second place with the SPFL board now being granted the option to call the Premiership season if the outstanding fixtures aren’t able to be completed.

Will Celtic make it 10-in-a-row next year?

Yes, 100%.. Vote Not so sure! Vote

Earlier this week, Rangers striker Jermain Defoe spoke to FootballFanCast and fired a warning to the Hoops, claiming that it’s “only a matter of time” before their Glasgow rivals catch up and overtake them.

When asked about winning the league, he said: “I said it when I signed, I believe it’s only a matter of time before it happens. Celtic fans give me a bit of banter about it on social media but I do genuinely believe it’s only a matter of time.”

The greatest rivalry in world football: Test your Old Firm derby knowledge below…

1 of 25 Who scored the winning goal of the first Old Firm derby of the 21st century? Giovanni van Bronckhorst Claudio Reyna Rod Wallace Craig Moore

And this has sparked a reaction from the Celtic Park faithful on Twitter with many quick to slam the 37-year-old’s comments.

Here’s what has been said…

If I was "epl legend" jernaine defoe, I'd be keeping quiet…. Wouldn't want someone saying that Johnny Hayes has scored more Derby goals than him pic.twitter.com/xPgtAwp30e — celtic for 10 (@eddie410inarow) May 12, 2020

Senile old man. — BhoyMark67 (@Bhoy67Mark) May 12, 2020

Yeah another 10 years Jermaine you’ll be long retired son! — Robin Murray (@robinmurray__77) May 13, 2020

Jermain Defoe was 28 the last time a team playing football at Ibrox won a major trophy. Perspective 🤣 — DM (@dean__moriarty) May 12, 2020

They are always full of the talk. All we hear is this nonsense year after year. Do your talking on the pitch. — Longshaw (@youhavingalaugh) May 12, 2020

It’s been 8 years so far stupid. — The Banter Years (@Stephen14165109) May 12, 2020

Joke of the day pic.twitter.com/tAg3KBDxPF — Margaret Mckee (@margaret8662254) May 12, 2020

Serial loser @IAmJermainDefoe doing his talking in the media while the Champions do theirs on the field of play. 👍 — Ronnie Adidas (@_lippylipez_) May 12, 2020

Let’s bring that trophy home boss.🏆 — Kev Murray🏡 (@KevinMurrayOff1) May 12, 2020

We’ve heard him waffling before and we know how that has gone, all hot air n no substance 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RgW1uGQGUA — thegreenanwhite (@JimGreenan) May 12, 2020

Oh not again. Are they still coming then. If they played half as well as they talked. He won’t be there by the time they’re fit to challenge — Johnbhoy71 (@Johnbhoy712) May 12, 2020

Really? He’s some craic, isn’t he? — Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy68) May 12, 2020

AND in other news, Celtic fans rave over Nir Bitton…