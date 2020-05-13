Celtic are on the brink of clinching their ninth-straight SPFL title as only the mere formalities of how the season will be complete is standing in their way.
Neil Lennon’s side sit top of the standings with a 13-point gap to second place with the SPFL board now being granted the option to call the Premiership season if the outstanding fixtures aren’t able to be completed.
Earlier this week, Rangers striker Jermain Defoe spoke to FootballFanCast and fired a warning to the Hoops, claiming that it’s “only a matter of time” before their Glasgow rivals catch up and overtake them.
When asked about winning the league, he said: “I said it when I signed, I believe it’s only a matter of time before it happens. Celtic fans give me a bit of banter about it on social media but I do genuinely believe it’s only a matter of time.”
And this has sparked a reaction from the Celtic Park faithful on Twitter with many quick to slam the 37-year-old’s comments.
Here’s what has been said…
If I was "epl legend" jernaine defoe, I'd be keeping quiet…. Wouldn't want someone saying that Johnny Hayes has scored more Derby goals than him pic.twitter.com/xPgtAwp30e
— celtic for 10 (@eddie410inarow) May 12, 2020
Senile old man.
— BhoyMark67 (@Bhoy67Mark) May 12, 2020
Yeah another 10 years Jermaine you’ll be long retired son!
— Robin Murray (@robinmurray__77) May 13, 2020
Jermain Defoe was 28 the last time a team playing football at Ibrox won a major trophy. Perspective 🤣
— DM (@dean__moriarty) May 12, 2020
They are always full of the talk. All we hear is this nonsense year after year. Do your talking on the pitch.
— Longshaw (@youhavingalaugh) May 12, 2020
It’s been 8 years so far stupid.
— The Banter Years (@Stephen14165109) May 12, 2020
Joke of the day pic.twitter.com/tAg3KBDxPF
— Margaret Mckee (@margaret8662254) May 12, 2020
Serial loser @IAmJermainDefoe doing his talking in the media while the Champions do theirs on the field of play. 👍
— Ronnie Adidas (@_lippylipez_) May 12, 2020
Let’s bring that trophy home boss.🏆
— Kev Murray🏡 (@KevinMurrayOff1) May 12, 2020
We’ve heard him waffling before and we know how that has gone, all hot air n no substance 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RgW1uGQGUA
— thegreenanwhite (@JimGreenan) May 12, 2020
Oh not again. Are they still coming then. If they played half as well as they talked. He won’t be there by the time they’re fit to challenge
— Johnbhoy71 (@Johnbhoy712) May 12, 2020
Really? He’s some craic, isn’t he?
— Paul Murphy (@paulmurphy68) May 12, 2020
