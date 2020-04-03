Celtic fans blast tweet from Alex Rae

Loads of Celtic fans have been reacting to a tweet from pundit Alex Rae, slamming the former rival for his views on ending the season.

According to The Daily Record, SPFL chiefs will hold a number of conference calls next week to decide whether to follow in the footsteps of the Belgian Jupiler League.

Officials in Belgium decided to conclude their league campaign this week, leaving results to stand and Club Brugge to be crowned as champions

Of course, a similar route in Scotland would see the Hoops handed their ninth title in a row, and Rae clearly does not believe this is the correct way to go.

After Scottish Rugby announced that their domestic season would be declared ‘null and void’, Rae responded on Twitter with three clapping emojis, clearly hinting he believes football should do the same.

You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where the Parkhead faithful have branded the pundit as “embarrassing” and “desperate”…

“Please cancel the season because we’re not good enough to win it ourselves.” Embarrassing. https://t.co/2HL6Pcpzjj — celticbible (@celticbible) April 2, 2020

The narrative has changed from ‘we can beat Celtic twice , win our game in hand and it’s all on’ to ‘null and void’ . They’re just so desperate they don’t even try to hide it anymore! — Mick McMichaels (@beeeley) April 2, 2020

Shows how far they’ve fallen — Tom Pope (@TomPope98) April 2, 2020

Lower than a snakes belly — Jimmy love (@jimthetim36) April 2, 2020

Just proves they don’t believe they can win it this season……. — Kevin O’Donnell (@Kevinod88) April 2, 2020

Hoops fans were loving a claim from Keith Jackson on Friday…