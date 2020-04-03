Loads of Celtic fans have been reacting to a tweet from pundit Alex Rae, slamming the former rival for his views on ending the season.
According to The Daily Record, SPFL chiefs will hold a number of conference calls next week to decide whether to follow in the footsteps of the Belgian Jupiler League.
Officials in Belgium decided to conclude their league campaign this week, leaving results to stand and Club Brugge to be crowned as champions
Of course, a similar route in Scotland would see the Hoops handed their ninth title in a row, and Rae clearly does not believe this is the correct way to go.
After Scottish Rugby announced that their domestic season would be declared ‘null and void’, Rae responded on Twitter with three clapping emojis, clearly hinting he believes football should do the same.
You can find some of the best Twitter reactions down below, where the Parkhead faithful have branded the pundit as “embarrassing” and “desperate”…
“Please cancel the season because we’re not good enough to win it ourselves.”
Embarrassing. https://t.co/2HL6Pcpzjj
The narrative has changed from ‘we can beat Celtic twice , win our game in hand and it’s all on’ to ‘null and void’ . They’re just so desperate they don’t even try to hide it anymore!
Shows how far they’ve fallen
Lower than a snakes belly
Just proves they don’t believe they can win it this season…….
