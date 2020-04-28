 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Celtic fans stunned by Charlie Nicholas' remarks

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 06:30pm

Celtic fans have been loving what their former forward has had to say about the SPFL voting to cut the season short this week.

Speaking to the Daily Express, via the Scotsman, the 58-year-old Sky Sports pundit said: “Celtic have done the best thing possible, which is staying out of the arguments because they don’t need to get involved and they also have the most to lose.” He also took a swipe at their arch-rivals in the interview, too.

SPFL clubs had voted by a majority to end the Scottish lower league season last week after Dundee changed their vote to pass the proposal but since Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer made requisitions leading to an EGM being scheduled for the 12th of May.

The Bhoys are some 13 points clear at the top of the standings so whatever resolution ensues is unlikely to alter the outcome of the Scottish Premiership.

Neil Lennon’s side are a mere formality away from clinching a tenth title in a row.

This is how supporters at Celtic Park have been reacting to Nicholas’ remarks…

