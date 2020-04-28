Celtic fans stunned by Charlie Nicholas’ remarks

Celtic fans have been loving what their former forward has had to say about the SPFL voting to cut the season short this week.

Speaking to the Daily Express, via the Scotsman, the 58-year-old Sky Sports pundit said: “Celtic have done the best thing possible, which is staying out of the arguments because they don’t need to get involved and they also have the most to lose.” He also took a swipe at their arch-rivals in the interview, too.

SPFL clubs had voted by a majority to end the Scottish lower league season last week after Dundee changed their vote to pass the proposal but since Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer made requisitions leading to an EGM being scheduled for the 12th of May.

The Bhoys are some 13 points clear at the top of the standings so whatever resolution ensues is unlikely to alter the outcome of the Scottish Premiership.

Do you agree with Charlie Nicholas?

Yes Vote No Vote

Neil Lennon’s side are a mere formality away from clinching a tenth title in a row.

This is how supporters at Celtic Park have been reacting to Nicholas’ remarks…

Nicholas talking sense i can't believe it. — Scott68 (@Graham6895) April 28, 2020

Not often ill agree with Charlie but spot on — Joerhodie (@joerhodie) April 28, 2020

Own up, who hacked Charlie? — kij100 (@paulrogerson4) April 28, 2020

Nicholas makes fair point at last pic.twitter.com/Pk8iQ8kWft — Sellick Da (@DaSellick) April 28, 2020

JFK moment for me. Charlie Nicholas saying something sensible — Ged Cairns (@GedCairns) April 28, 2020

Cant argue with Charlie there. Maybe there is still some Green and White in his Veins🍀💚 — Call it as I see it (@pauloftarsis1) April 28, 2020

For once he talks sense — Debbie McKeown (@glasgowghirldeb) April 28, 2020

I PERSONALLY AGREE WITH YOU FOR A CHANGE! 🍀🍀 — Agnesa (@agnes1888) April 28, 2020

My oh my. Shocked😱. Just awaiting something similar from Andy Walker — MickybarstewarD (@Grassizgreen11) April 28, 2020

Charlie think your accounts been hacked mate — James cooper (@JtshaftCooper) April 28, 2020

I new he was possessed for the last 15 years – welcome back Charlie Bhoy 🍀🍀 — JamesKelly#1 (@1_jameskelly) April 28, 2020

Charlie talking sense these are strange days indeed — Robert Catesby 🔥 🔥 (@Callybfawkes) April 28, 2020

Global pandemic. Lockdown and now Charlie Nic taking sense. Crikey — le beeson (@le_beeson) April 28, 2020

