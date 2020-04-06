Celtic fans delighted as Borussia Dortmund call off interest in Odsonne Edouard

Loads of Celtic fans have been reacting to some news on the future of Odsonne Edouard, as one of his suitors have reportedly eased their interest in the striker.

According to reports in Germany, via The Daily Record, Borussia Dortmund have decided against making a move for the Hoops’ French star.

The report claims the Bundesliga outfit were in fact eyeing the 22 year-old, as they sent scouts to watch him in action for France’s U21s in their 5-3 win over Slovakia back in October – he scored a hat-trick.

However, they were not “sufficiently convinced” after watching the starlet and have also been put off by his £30m price tag.

This is of course great news for Neil Lennon and Celtic, who would surely love to keep a player of Edouard’s calibre for as a long as possible.

The youngster has racked up a remarkable 46 goal involvements in 45 matches in all competitions this season, and the Twitter reactions down below are over the moon with the latest update, as one fan called it “fantastic news”…

That’s great he’ll be here for the 10 in a row so 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🇮🇪💚🍀🇻🇦 — Sean south (@LaoisCelt) April 5, 2020

Good — Francis Quinn (@frangcue) April 5, 2020

I hope every club is not convinced 👍🏻 big man will be here for years to come then — Joe Connelly (@JoeBhoy83) April 5, 2020

Great news 👍 — fuzzy 🐸 smell the glove (@fuzzywuzzy39) April 5, 2020

👏👏👏 great news, here for 10 in a row 😁😁😁 — Christopher (@Christo10024571) April 5, 2020

Glad to hear it! — Margaret (@MargaretKorz) April 6, 2020

Fantastic news — Martin McLaughlan (@Greaghnagore) April 5, 2020

